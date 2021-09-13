Ahye 5th in Germany

Trinidad and Tobago’s Michelle-Lee Ahye finished fifth in the Women’s 100 metres dash at the ISTAF Berlin World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meet in Germany, yesterday. Ahye got to the line in 11.19 seconds.
Daryll Neita finished strong to grab gold, the British sprinter stopping the clock at 11.04 seconds. Jamaicans Natasha Morrison and Briana Williams were second and third, respectively, clocking 11.09 and 11.16. Germany’s Alexandra Burghardt secured fourth spot in 11.17.
Yesterday’s race was Ahye’s fourth 100m outing since the Olympic Games. In Tokyo, she finished third in her semifinal heat in a season’s best 11 seconds flat. The Carenage sprinter was ninth overall, missing out on the eighth and final championship race berth by just one-thousandth of a second.
In her first post-Tokyo 2020 race, at the Hungarian Grand Prix Series meet in Budapest, Hungary on August 24, Ahye finished fourth in the Women’s 100m in 11.16 seconds. At the same meet, she anchored an international quartet to 4x100m gold in 43.26.
One week later, Ahye handed T&T an Independence Day gift with 100m gold at the Palio Citta della Quercia meet in Rovereto, Italy. She got home in 11.20 seconds.
Two Sundays ago, Ahye was back in action at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial meet in Silesia, Poland. The adidas-sponsored athlete was fourth in the 100m in 11.19 seconds.