Michelle-Lee Ahye cruised into the women’s 100 metres semis at the World Athletics Championships here in Eugene, Oregon, USA, with a comfortable run in Saturday’s opening round.
Ahye got to the line in 11.18 seconds to finish second in heat six, securing automatic passage to the semi-final round, on Sunday. American Aleia Hobbs won the race in 11.04.
“I felt pretty good,” Ahye told the Express. “My coach, Cedric Hill was like no pressure, just go out there and qualify. We have work to do tomorrow.”
Great Britain’s heat five winner, Dina Asher-Smith clocked 10.84 seconds to emerge as the fastest qualifier. Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the defending champion, topped the second heat in 10.87.
At 8.49 on Sunday night (TT time), Ahye will compete in the third of three semi-final heats. The Trinidad and Tobago track star has been drawn in lane eight. Fraser-Pryce will run in lane four, between Briton Daryll Neita, in three, and Hobbs, in five. Just the top two finishers are assured of a lane in the 10.50pm final.
Asher-Smith will clash with American Twanisha Terry, Jamaican Shericka Jackson and St Lucia’s Julien Alfred in the opening semi. In the second heat, Jamaica’s reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah tackles Ivory Coast sprinter Marie-Josee Ta Lou, Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji and American Melissa Jefferson.
Competition for the eight championship race lanes will be very stiff, and could result in some fast times.
“I’m not really focusing on times,” said Ahye. “I’m just focusing on trying my best to make the final, staying healthy and running my own race. Whatever time comes up, I’ll be happy with it.
“My goal,” the Carenage sprinter continued, “is just to make Trinidad and Tobago proud, myself proud … my mom (Raquel) is already proud so I don’t have to worry about her. What I’ve been through for the past couple years, I’m just grateful to be here wearing the Trinidad and Tobago colours.”
Ahye has been enjoying a fruitful 2022 campaign, winning races in Europe and the United States, and twice diving under 11 seconds. She credits Coach Hill for her successes this season.
“My new coach knows what he’s doing. He gives me pep talks, makes sure my head is on right … the track and gym programme are definitely something different. I’ve never done his programme before. It was something new, and it’s actually working.
“I’ve been in California,” Ahye continued, “since the pandemic started. It’s just me and one other girl. It’s a small camp, which I like. The coach can actually focus on his athletes.”
Ahye’s T&T teammate, Dwight St Hillaire opens his 2022 World Champs campaign at 2.29pm on Sunday in heat four of the men’s 400m.