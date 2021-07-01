Ahye golden in Poland

Michelle-Lee Ahye flag

FINE-TUNING FOR TOKYO: Michelle-Lee Ahye

Michelle-Lee Ahye produced a golden run at the Irena Szewinska Memorial meet in Bydgoszcz, Poland, yesterday.

Ahye shrugged off a 1.9 metres per second headwind to win the women’s 100 metres dash in 11.33 seconds. The Trinidad and Tobago sprinter finished well ahead of American Kiara Parker, the runner-up in 11.56, and Denmark’s Mathilde Kramer (11.76).

Christine Mboma emerged as the star at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet, the 18-year-old Namibian winning the women’s 400m in 48.54 seconds—a new world junior (under-20) record. The clocking, which is also an African record, puts Mboma in seventh spot on the all-time world performance list.

Yesterday’s 100 was Ahye’s first outing since she secured Olympic qualification with an 11.04 seconds run at the NACAC New Life Invitational in Florida, USA, on June 5. Ahye and veteran sprinter Kelly-Ann Baptiste will represent T&T in the 100 at the July 23 to August 8 Tokyo Games. Ahye and Baptiste are also expected to feature in the sprint relay.

Ahye, the reigning Commonwealth Games 100m champion, is the national record holder at 10.82 seconds. The 29-year-old T&T track star would be hoping to return to sub-11 form ahead of the Olympics as she bids to repeat as an individual finalist on the world’s biggest sporting stage. At the 2016 Rio Games, she was sixth in the 100m and 200m finals.

Ahye has a wind-aided 10.96 seconds run to her name this season. Her last legal sub-11 was the 10.82 dash on June 24, 2017.

