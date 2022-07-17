Michelle-Lee Ahye was eliminated at the semi-final stage of the World Athletics Championship women’s 100 metres event here in Eugene, Oregon, USA, on Sunday.

Ahye clocked 11.24 seconds for sixth spot in the third semi. The Trinidad and Tobago sprint star was 18th overall.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made a successful defence of her title, winning the final in a Championship record 10.67 seconds to lead a Jamaican sweep of the medals. Shericka Jackson seized silver in a personal best 10.73, with bronze going to Elaine Thompson-Herah in 10.81. Fraser-Pryce is now a five-time 100m world champion.

Bahamian Tynia Gaither was disqualified for a false start in the third semi-final heat. She questioned the decision, forcing a four-minute delay. When the race was eventually run, Ahye, out in lane eight, was unable to challenge the sprinters in the middle lanes, and had to settle for sixth. Fraser-Pryce got home first in 10.93 seconds, ahead of American Aleia Hobbs (10.95).

Afterwards, Ahye told the Express the false start drama did not affect her performance.

“I’ve learnt to control my mind and my thoughts when stuff like that is going on.

“I would have liked to be in the middle,” she continued, “but it’s a straight, and everybody runs the same distance. It wasn’t really a big issue. I’ve been in lane eight before.”

Ahye, the T&T record holder at 10.82 seconds, was not pleased with her execution in the race.

“I know I rushed it, so my coach (Cedric Hill) is going to give me a lecture about that. Today wasn’t one of my best days, but I still went out there and did my best. I’m a little hurt, disappointed, but after what I’ve been through, I’m just happy to be here, wearing the Trinidad and Tobago colours once again. I have a few more years left in me so we’ll see what happens in years to come.”

Dwight St Hillaire exited the men’s 400m in the opening round. The T&T quartermiler clocked 46.60 seconds to finish sixth in heat four and 33rd overall.

On Monday, T&T sprinters Jereem “The Dream” Richards and Eric Harrison will run in the opening round of the men’s 200m. Richards will do battle in heat two at 8.12pm (TT time). At 8.47, Harrison competes in heat seven.

