Ahye wins in France

Michelle-Lee Ahye struck gold in the women’s 100 metres dash at the Meeting International de Sotteville, in France, yesterday. The Trinidad and Tobago track star stopped the clock at 11.25 seconds.
Ahye was the class of the field, leaving Kayla White and Natasha Morrison to battle for the runner-up spot. It was White who got the silver, the American crossing the line in 11.32 seconds. Morrison bagged bronze, the Jamaican clocking 11.36 to finish ahead of Gambia’s Gina Bass (11.40).
Ahye was also victorious two Wednesdays ago, at the Irena Szewinska Memorial meet in Bydgoszcz, Poland, the 29-year-old sprinter clocking 11.33 seconds. She was back on the track last Tuesday at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial meet in Szekesfehervar, Hungary, finishing fifth in 11.09.
Ahye is preparing for the July 23 to August 8 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, where she will compete in the 100m dash and the 4x100m relay.
Another T&T athlete fine-tuning for the Tokyo Games, Asa Guevara last competed on June 27 at the Jacksonville Athletic Club (JAC) Golden Southeast Classic in Florida, USA. Guevara, who is part of the T&T men’s 4x400m squad for the Olympics, won the men’s 400 in Florida in 46.98 seconds.
Reyare Thomas was also on show at the Golden Southeast Classic, the T&T sprinter finishing fifth in the women’s 100m final in 11.75 seconds. Thomas was second fastest in the qualifying round, getting home in a season’s best 11.49.
On Sunday, July 4, Hilenn James won the women’s shot put event at the Kolo Extraligy Muzu a Zen meet, in the Czech Republic, the T&T athlete throwing the iron ball 14.96 metres. James was fifth in the discus with a 44.31m effort.