FILE - Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, of Puerto Rico, celebrates after winning the women's 100-meter hurdles final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo. She's already a celebrity in Puerto Rico. Her name appeared on billboards after her win in Tokyo. She had a parade in her honor and met some of the country's biggest names. She appreciated all the attention but now is eager to get back to work of winning more gold medals. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)