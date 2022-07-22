Jereem “The Dream” Richards finished sixth in the World Athletics Championship men’s 200 metres final here in Eugene, Oregon, USA, on Thursday.
Drawn in lane two, Richards was up against it in a high-quality championship race. The Trinidad and Tobago track star produced a brave effort, but was too far off the pace coming off the turn to challenge for a medal, and had to settle for sixth in 20.08 seconds.
“I tried, I tried, I tried on the turn,” Richards told the Express. “I felt I had a good enough turn, but when I straightened up, they were already so far ahead.
“As much as I tried to put it behind me,” he continued, “and just run my own race, lane two is the hardest lane to run a 200 in, especially when you have guys running around the same time as you. I tried my best to put that out of my mind and execute as best as I could, and that was the best race I could have run.”
Noah Lyles crushed the field. The American sprinter entered the straight in front. He then went into overdrive to win in a jaw-dropping 19.31 seconds, becoming the third fastest man in history, behind Jamaicans Usain Bolt (19.19) and Yohan Blake (19.26).
Lyles celebrated his American record, successful title defence and US medal sweep “Hulk-style”, ripping off the top of his body suit. Kenny Bednarek clocked 19.77 seconds to seize silver, with bronze going to 18-year-old sensation Erriyon Knighton in 19.80.
Missing out on a medal was a huge disappointment for Richards.
“I know I had a good shot at getting a medal, but sometimes that’s just life, and that was the best I could have done from that lane. I’m angry inside and disappointed, not so much in myself because I know I gave my all. I worked hard all off-season, all this season, and a medal was right there. I just wish I had a better lane going into the final.”
On Tuesday, Richards finished third in his semi-final heat in 19.86 seconds. Though he was fourth fastest overall in the semis, finishing third in his heat meant he was not entitled to one of the favoured middle lanes.
“I know that I had more energy than I did in the semi-final, but the lane was a hard lane to run from. And I’m not even a person who likes to make excuses, but it’s just hard to run from the inside. I’m steaming mad inside. I can’t hide it. I can’t suppress it. I worked so hard, but at the end of the day it’s something to learn from.
“In this sport,” the Point Fortin sprinter continued, “you have to have a little bit of luck to draw good semi-finals. I had the hardest semi-final. I still give God thanks and praise. My body still feels good. I still feel healthy. I just wish I could have gotten a medal, man. This was the pinnacle of the season for me.”
Richards said he gave up a lot to be well prepared for Oregon22.
“This is what I’ve been working for since off-season. Long days, a lot of sacrifices, time away from my family, time away from my wife. This whole season I had little to no personal time. And to make that sacrifice and not get something from it is definitely disappointing and a hard blow.
“But the good that would come from it,” Richards continued, “is I could go into the next off-season with the hurt and the pain of this, and hopefully, next chance for the World Championships, get a medal. I have to count my blessings. I was able to run 19.8 twice this season, still in good shape, still in good form. Going forward, 4x4 up next, so just hoping to still be able to pull off a medal there.”