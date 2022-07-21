Trinidad and Tobago sports lawyer Dr Emir Crowne is among a select group chosen to arbitrate at the July 28 to August 8 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.
Crowne is a member of London-based Sports Resolutions, an independent dispute resolution service for sport.
"As a member of Sport Resolutions' International Panel of Arbitrators and Mediators,” Crowne told the Express, “it was a genuine privilege to have been invited to sit on the Federation Court for the upcoming Commonwealth Games. I look forward to helping resolve disputes as they may arise."
In a press release, on Tuesday, Sport Resolutions announced its partnership with the Birmingham Games.
“Sport Resolutions (SR) will be operating and administering the CGF (Commonwealth Games Federation) Federation Court during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. The Federation Court will be responsible for determining disputes that may arise during the Games such as disciplinary, anti-doping, eligibility, safeguarding and selection disputes.
“If a case arises, Sport Resolutions will appoint a three-person panel to determine the case. The Federation Court is comprised of members of Sport Resolutions’ highly regarded International Panel from fourteen Commonwealth countries.”
In addition to Dr Crowne, the International Panel includes experienced arbitrators and mediators from Australia, Canada, England, Fiji, Guyana, India, Kenya, Malta, New Zealand, Nigeria, Northern Ireland, Saint Lucia and Scotland.
According to the release, the Panel will provide “a wide range of relevant skill-set and experience”.
“SR-administered Federation Court will be operating primarily remotely, and be active from 20 July 2022 to 10 August 2022. Where safeguarding matters arise Sport Resolutions’ independent arbitrators and investigators with safeguarding expertise will also be available.
“Sport Resolutions’ Pro Bono Service will also be providing specialist sports law support to the Birmingham Law Society which is offering a free legal advice service to Commonwealth Games participants who need legal advice during the Games.”
SR’s chief executive Richard Harry said he was “delighted” to be partnering with the “biggest multi-sport event after the Olympic Games”.
“We are known for independence and for the expertise of our panels and we will deliver a fair, impartial and speedy resolution to any dispute or disciplinary cases that may arise during these Games.”
Katie Sadleir, the CGF chief executive, said the initiative to partner with SR aimed to “further strengthen the independence and transparency of dispute resolution at Games time”.
“Sport Resolutions has considerable experience in handling disputes and disciplinary events for international sports events and we are confident with the processes that have been put in place. We are especially pleased that we have a fully diverse panel of arbitrators from across the Commonwealth.”