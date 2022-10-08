Rising table tennis star Derron Douglas struck gold at the Butterfly San Antonio Fall Open in Texas, USA, recently.
Douglas topped the Under 2,200 rating points category, the Trinidad and Tobago player getting the better of Lia Morales in three straight games in the championship match, 11-4, 11-5, 11-4.
Douglas was also impressive in the open singles, advancing all the way to the semifinal round. In his last-four showdown with Li Kewei, the diminutive Tobago smasher battled courageously before going down 11-8, 7-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-8.
Douglas had booked his semifinal berth with a five-game triumph over Lucas Eto. The Queen’s Park player outlasted Eto 11-7, 2-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-9.
Douglas is on scholarship at Texas Wesleyan University, in the United States. He is currently second on the T&T ranking list with 2,550 points. With Guyana’s Shemar Britton at number one with 2,800, Douglas is the highest-ranked T&T player.
Douglas was outstanding for T&T at the 2022 Caribbean Youth Table Tennis Championships in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He steered T&T to bronze in the boys’ under-19 team event, and then bagged singles bronze.
Douglas was the lone male T&T representative at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. France-based Rheann Chung and the home-based Catherine Spicer also represented the Red, White and Black in Birmingham.