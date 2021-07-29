Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) president Brian Lewis has heaped praises on Flora Duffy, following her triumph in the Olympic Games Women’s Triathlon here in Tokyo Japan, on Tuesday.
“It's awesome,” Lewis told the Express. “Huge. I give credit to Ms Duffy for rising to the challenge and burden of expectation. It's a significant achievement and boost to sport and Olympism in Bermuda.”
Duffy became Bermuda’s first Olympic gold medallist, and the British Overseas Territory, with a population of just over 62,000, earned the distinction of being the smallest nation to secure an Olympic title. Bermuda now has two medals in total on the world’s biggest sporting stage. At the 1976 Games in Montreal, Canada, heavyweight boxer Clarence Hill bagged bronze.
Lewis said there’s an important lesson to be learnt from Duffy’s historic gold.
“Each CANOC member NOC (National Olympic Committee) will have different challenges, be it cultural, societal, economic. But I am a big believer in setting big goals and accepting no limits. The lesson is impossible is possible. Dream big. Ms Duffy had a big dream and never quit or gave up on her dream.”
Duffy was not the only athlete from the CANOC region to earn Tokyo 2020 precious metal on Tuesday. Cuba’s Rafael Alba fought his way to taekwondo bronze in the Men’s +80kg category. In the bronze medal showdown with China’s Hongyi Sun, Alba came away with a narrow 5-4 victory.
“If you consider all of CANOC,” said Lewis, “English, Spanish, Dutch and French, the showing has been encouraging … the best is still to come.”
Lewis, who is also president of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC), is here in Japan, experiencing first-hand Tokyo 2020 Covid-19 countermeasures.
“The world is at another crossroad in the pandemic. It's a marathon race between vaccines and variants. This Olympics is in the midst of the pandemic. Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee is doing their best. We are nowhere near the end of this pandemic.
“The Tokyo 2020 countermeasures,” Lewis continued, “are only effective if Games stakeholders take personal responsibility and strictly adhere to the countermeasures. Tokyo 2020 provides a template for all multisport Games due in the 2024 and 2028 quadrennial.”
Four CANOC judokas were on show yesterday at the Nippon Budokan indoor arena, here in Tokyo. Puerto Rico’s Maria Perez was the most successful of the quartet. Perez defeated Great Britain’s Gemma Howell in the opening round of the Women’s Under 70kg event. Perez was eliminated, however, in the round of 16, stopped by Japan’s Chizuru Arai five minutes and 30 seconds into the contest.
Competing in the same division, Jamaican Ebony Drysdale-Daley lost in the first round. The Olympic debutante received three warnings for non-aggression in her showdown with Portugal’s Barbara Timo. After the third warning, victory was automatically awarded to Timo. Drysdale-Daley is Jamaica’s first-ever Olympic judoka.
Timo was eliminated in the second round by Croatia’s Barbara Matic. Arai, though, kept winning, eventually striking gold with victory over Austria’s Michaela Polleres in the final.
Dominican Republic’s Robert Florentino lost to Ukrainian Quedjau Nhabali in a Men’s Under 90kg first round clash. The fourth CANOC judoka in action yesterday, Cuba’s reigning Pan American Games champion Ivan Silva suffered the same fate as Florentino, falling at the first hurdle in the Men’s Under 90kg division. Silva’s conqueror was Turkey’s Mihael Zgank. Georgia’s Lasha Bekauri struck gold.
At the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Puerto Rico’s Miriam Sheehan clocked 56.64 seconds for seventh spot in the third Women’s 100 Metres Freestyle heat. The 16-year-old was 38th overall. Cayman Islands swimmer, Jillian Crooks was 41st fastest, the 15-year-old touching the wall in 57.32 to finish second in heat two.
Puerto Rican Jarod Arroyo and Jamaica’s Keanan Dols were 39th and 43rd, respectively, in the Men’s 200m Individual Medley heats. Swimming in the first heat, Dols returned a time of two minutes, 04.29 seconds to finish third. In heat two, Arroyo was seventh in 2:01.92.
Athletics action here in Tokyo gets going tonight (Caribbean time). With two-time Olympic gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, defending 100m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson all producing scorchers this season, there has been talk of a possible Jamaican sweep in the women’s century.
Round one of the Women’s 100m dash starts at 11.15pm (T&T time). But even before the likes of Fraser-Pryce, Thompson-Herah, Jackson and Trinidad and Tobago sprinters Michelle-Lee Ahye and Kelly-Ann Baptiste step onto the Olympic Stadium track, the preliminaries will be staged, providing an opportunity for ten lesser lights to secure round one lanes.
The first preliminary round heat is scheduled for 8pm (T&T time), and will feature Amya Clarke of St Kitts and Nevis. Fourteen minutes later, Antigua and Barbuda’s Joella Lloyd faces the starter in heat three.