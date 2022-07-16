Jerod Elcock and Portious Warren exited early at the World Athletics Championships here in Eugene, Oregon, USA, on Friday.
Elcock finished sixth in heat two and 34th overall in the men’s 100 metres, the Trinidad and Tobago sprinter getting to the line in 10.22 seconds.
Twenty-four men progressed to Saturday’s semi-final round. American Fred Kerley topped the second heat in 9.79 to lead all qualifiers into the semis. Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes was second to Kerley in 9.97, with third spot in the race going to Liberia’s Emmanuel Matadi (9.99). They both advanced automatically.
American Trayvon Bromell was second fastest on the day, winning heat three in 9.89 seconds. Jamaican Oblique Seville topped heat four in 9.93. Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo clocked 9.94—a new world U20 record—to get home first in the fifth heat. Hakim Sani Brown also dived under ten seconds, the Japanese sprinter taking heat seven in 9.98.
Elcock, who clocked a personal best 10.03 seconds at last month’s NGC/NAAATT National Open Championships, told the Express he was disappointed with his World Championship debut.
“I wasn’t pleased about the run. I felt like I didn’t execute the way that I planned. I just had a bad race. I’ve been feeling great in practice, and had expectations of running under 10 seconds. It just didn’t go as planned.”
Warren threw the iron ball 16.65 metres to finish 25th in the women’s shot put qualifying competition.
Warren was not pleased with her first throw, and deliberately fouled, stepping out at the front of the circle. In round two, the T&T field athlete could not keep her balance, and again exited the circle at the front. She managed to produce a legal throw on her third attempt, but the 16.65m effort was well short of the 18.90 automatic qualifying distance.
China’s reigning world and Olympic champion Gong Lijiao topped the qualifying event with a big 19.51m throw. She is tipped for gold in Saturday’s final.
Warren’s 16.65m effort was more than two metres short of the 18.75 personal best she produced at last year’s Olympic Games.
“I was really disappointed,” Warren told the Express. “I had a training session on Wednesday and had a couple of 18-mids/18-highs. I was really looking forward to today. I don’t know if I let that get to my head and was a little bit too complacent. But the most I can do is just learn from my mistakes and move forward.
“I think my biggest challenge was putting the throw together. When I look back, something was there in each throw, but I just never got a chance to put it together and have a complete go at it.”
Michelle-Lee Ahye will be on show on Saturday in the opening round of the women’s 100m. At 8.45pm (TT time), the T&T sprint star faces the starter in heat six.