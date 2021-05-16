FAMILY FUEL

Thrilled Tyra Gittens-CRAIG BISACRE/TEXAS A&M ATHLETICS

THRILLED TYRA: Tyra Gittens is thrilled with her performance on day two of the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Texas, USA, on Friday.

 CRAIG BISACRE/TEXAS A&M ATHLETICS

Tyra Gittens was in superb form on the first two days of the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Texas, USA. Gittens struck gold in the women’s heptathlon, breaking Trinidad and Tobago records in the hep, high jump and long jump in the process.

One of the key ingredients to success for the Texas A&M University student was family support.

"It meant the world to me,” Gittens told Texas newspaper, The Eagle. “I'm the sixth of seven kids and my parents have never missed any one of our sports events or recitals. When COVID happened and they weren't able to come to the big meets, it was definitely sad. I know how much they wanted to come and I know how much I love seeing them in the stands. They are the wind under my wings.”

T&T-born Gittens is the daughter of Trinidadian singer/songwriter Sterling Gittens and his wife Debra.

“My siblings, they surprised me. I knew my parents were coming. Seeing them and then the shirts, it was overwhelming, but they gave me energy. They give me energy. They are the best support system anyone could ever ask for.

“Seeing them in the stands,” talented Tyra continued, “and my mom, I'm pretty sure you heard her. Every time I hear her, I'm like let's go. Let's put on a show. It wasn't everything that I wanted, but I couldn't ask for a better SEC so far."

On Thursday and Friday, Gittens accumulated 6,418 points in the heptathlon—just two points shy of the 6,420 Olympic qualifying standard. The 22-year-old cleared 1.95 metres in the hep high jump—a mere one centimetre short of the 1.96 required for automatic qualification for the Tokyo Games. In the hep long jump, however, she went well past the 6.82m Olympic qualifying mark, disturbing the sand at 6.96.

Gittens was also on show late on Friday in the individual 100 metres hurdles and long jump events. The T&T athlete produced a wind-aided leap of 6.56m to finish fourth in the long jump, and also had a legal jump of 6.46. She was a non-finisher in her 100 hurdles preliminary round heat. Gittens was listed for action after press time, yesterday, in the individual high jump.

Cherisse Murray finished just off the podium in Friday’s women’s shot put. The University of Alabama student was fourth with a 16.59 metres throw.

University of Kentucky quartermiler Dwight St Hillaire clocked 45.27 seconds to win heat one in the men’s 400m, qualifying for the final third fastest. Alabama’s Joshua Jacob St Clair was 16th overall in 47.25, and did not progress to the championship race. St Hillaire was drawn in lane seven for the final, which was contested after press time, yesterday.

Akanni Hislop was eliminated in the men’s 100m dash. The Louisiana State University (LSU) sprinter clocked 10.59 seconds to finish fifth in heat three and 17th overall.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FAMILY FUEL

FAMILY FUEL

Tyra Gittens was in superb form on the first two days of the Southeastern Conference (SEC) O…

SA prep starts

SA prep starts

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force fast bowlers Anderson Phillip and Jayden Seales will again be in the mix when the West Indies begin their preparation for the Test series against South Africa with a training camp in St Lucia, starting ­today.

Carter 8th in 100 fly

Carter 8th in 100 fly

TEAM TTO standout swimmer Dylan Carter was eighth in the Men’s A final of the 100 metres butterfly Friday night and was set to swim the final of the Men’s 100m backstroke last evening as the fourth and final stop of the 2021 TYR Pro Swim Series at IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana wound down.

Sancho, John find Norwich player

Sancho, John find Norwich player

Former Trinidad and Tobago internationals Stern John, Brent Sancho and Ian Cox have been able to unearth a couple of good England-born players to help boost the Anguillan national team.

Nadal vs Djokovic in Rome

Nadal vs Djokovic in Rome

Maybe the new generation of tennis players isn’t quite so ready to end the eras of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Titles for Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev in the Monte Carlo Masters and Madrid Open, respectively, raised speculation again that the Big Three — including 39-year-old Roger Federer — was expiring.

Well, again, not yet.

TTFA’s epidemic

TTFA’s epidemic

The normalisation committee’s (NC) four-prong mandate/task given by FIFA approximately one year ago is no easy assignment.

Save for those in the closed circuitry of the NC, no one really knows the phone call conversations between officials of FIFA and the NC or who might be silent contributors.