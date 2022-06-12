Tyra Gittens high jump

FINISHED NINTH: T&T athlete Tyra Gittens

Tyra Gittens made a surprise exit from the women’s high jump at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA, yesterday (Saturday).

Gittens cleared 1.80 metres on her first attempt, but bowed out at the next height, 1.83. After knocking down the bar for the third time, the University of Texas senior held her head in disbelief.

With a personal best of 1.95m, Gittens was expected to challenge for the title. But it was not to be, 1.83m proving to be too high on the day. The Trinidad and Tobago athlete’s 1.80m clearance earned her ninth spot. On Thursday, Gittens bagged bronze in the long jump with a wind-aided 6.57m leap.

T&T sprinter Leah Bertrand helped Ohio State University to sixth spot in the women’s 4x100 metres final. The Ohio State quartet clocked 43.52 seconds. University of Texas struck gold in 42.42.

Safiya John was in the form of her life on Friday, producing personal best performances in the first four women’s heptathlon disciplines.

John opened with a 13.60 seconds clocking in the 100m hurdles. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff junior followed up with a 1.75m clearance in the high jump, equalling her personal best. She then threw 12.22 metres in the shot put, before closing off day one of the hep with a 25.15 run in the 200m.

John was back in action yesterday, starting her day two campaign in seventh spot with 3,501 points to her name. She added 840 more, thanks to a 5.97m leap in the long jump. John’s 32.39m throw in the javelin earned her 522 points for a six-discipline total of 4,863. After press time, yesterday evening, the T&T athlete ran in the 800m to complete the hep.

T&T sprinter Eric Harrison finished ninth in Friday’s men’s 200m final in 20.71 seconds. Second fastest overall in the semis in a personal best 20.18, Harrison went into the championship race as a podium contender. The Ohio State University senior, however, was more than a half-second slower in the final, and had to settle for the cellar position.

Liberia’s Joseph Fahnbulleh outclassed the half-lap field, winning in a personal best 19.83 seconds to complete the men’s sprint double. Earlier, the University of Florida sophomore claimed the 100m title in 10 seconds flat—also a personal best. Fahnbulleh’s championship race clockings were Liberia national records.

T&T quartermiler Dwight St Hillaire was part of the University of Kentucky team that finished sixth in the men’s 4x400m final in three minutes, 02.98 seconds. Florida won in a championship record 2:58.88.

Florida emerged as men’s team champions with 54 points. T&T sprinter Daniel Duncan’s Princeton University accumulated 27 to finish seventh. Kentucky scored nine points for 36th spot, while Ohio State earned six to finish 46th.

Captain Nicholas Pooran and Akeal Hosein excelled in unfamiliar roles but neither could save West Indies from a 53-run defeat in the final One-Day International and yet another whitewash to Pakistan, yesterday.

Hoping to avoid the ignominy of a second straight clean sweep on Pakistani soil following a similar fate last December in Karachi, West Indies managed to restrict Pakistan to 269 for nine in a contest reduced to 48 overs due to a dust storm which halted the hosts’ innings after 33 overs.

Cedenio 5th at New York Grand Prix

Trinidad and Tobago track star Machel Cedenio finished fifth in the men’s 400 metres event at the USATF NYC Grand Prix in New York, USA, yesterday.

Cedenio completed his lap of the track in 46.90 seconds. Top spot went to American Tyler Terry in 45.70.

T&T’s Ruebin Walters clocked 13.67 seconds for seventh spot in the men’s 110m hurdles. Devon Allen scorched the track in 12.84 to run away with gold, the American athlete becoming the third fastest man in history.

Police stop Cunupia at ‘The Fortress’

POLICE FC re-asserted “The Fortress” label to the St James Barracks ground as the Ascension Tournament’s match day 11 was completed yesterday.

After a lacklustre performance last week when they suffered their first defeat at home, a 1-3 loss to Central Sports World (CSW), coach Richard Hood’s side re-discovered their prolific scoring touch while completely shutting out Cunupia FC 3-0 to validate their home ground’s moniker.

T&T whip Leewards in Women’s T20 Blaze

Barbados and Jamaica both pulled off convincing wins in Saturday’s third round of the Women’s T20 Blaze to set up a meeting of the tournament’s only unbeaten teams in today’s fourth round.

Title-holders Barbados thrashed Windward Islands by ten wickets while Jamaica brushed aside hosts Guyana by seven wickets.

Solozano misses out in Bangladesh draw

Opener Jeremy Solozano fell short of triple figures but captain Yannic Cariah and tail-ender Preston McSween added fifties of their own to thwart Bangladesh on the final day of the three-day tour match, yesterday.

Resuming on 83 with the CWI President’s XI on 201 for four, the left-handed Solozano perished for 92, after facing 218 deliveries in 5-½ hours and striking 11 fours.