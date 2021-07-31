Trinidad and Tobago (TTO) Tyra Gittens advanced to the final of the women's long jump at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
Competing in Group A at the Olympic Stadium, Gittens opened her campaign with 6.12 metres effort, falling short of the automatic qualification standard of 6.75m. She disturbed the sand at 6.72m with her next jump before finishing with a distance of 6.34m.
Despite not attaining the automatic qualification mark, Gittens' 6.72m was the fifth best effort in Group A and ninth best overall.
Serbia's Ivana Spanovic, who competed in Group B, topped all qualifiers with a best jump of 7.0 metres.
Quartermilers Dwight St Hillaire, Deon Lendore and Machel Cedenio all advanced to the semi-finals of the men's 400 metres, albeit in contrasting fashion.
With the top three finishers in each heat securing automatic qualification, Lendore was an easy qualifier out of Heat 5, clocking 45.14 to the 45.05 time of Bahamian Steven Gardiner, as both athletes took their foot off the gas in the closing stages of the race. Jochem Dobber of the Netherlands also advanced, copping the other automatic qualification spot in finishing third in a time of 45.54.
In Heat 6, Cedenio captured the third and final automatic spot with a time of 45.56. The Netherlands' Liemarvin Bonevacia (44.95) and Michael Norman of the United States, 45.35, filled the top two spots.
Running out of Lane 6 in Heat 3, St Hillaire finished fourth in a time of 45.41 seconds, as the USA's Michael Cherry (44.82), Johnthan Jones of Barbados (45.04) and Jamaica's Christopher Taylor (45.20), copped the three automatic qualification spots.
However, St Hillaire finished with the second fastest time of all the runners who failed to capture a top three placing, which saw him advance as one of the next six fastest times.
And shot putter Portious Warren, competing in her first Olympic Games, finished 11th in the women's shot put final.
Warren threw the ball 18.01 metres in her first two efforts before improving to 18.32m in her third and final try.
China's Lijiao Gong won gold with a best throw of 20.58m with USA's Raven Saunders picking up silver with a best of 19.79m and two-time Olympic champion and silver medallist at Rio 2016, Valerie Adams, capturing bronze with a best of 19.62m.
Team TTO Schedule (T&T time)
Monday, 7.05am – Deon Lendore, Machel Cedenio, Dwight St Hillaire, Athletics, Men’s 400m, Semifinals
Monday, 9.50pm – Tyra Gittens, Athletics, Women’s Long Jump, Final
Monday, 10.05pm – Jereem Richards, Kyle Greaux, Athletics, Men’s 200m, Round 1
Tuesday, 7.50am – Jereem Richards, Kyle Greaux, Athletics, Men’s 200m, Semifinals (dependent on qualification)
Tuesday, 8.05pm – Keshorn Walcott, Athletics, Men’s Javelin, Qualification