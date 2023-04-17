Jereem “The Dream” Richards stopped the clock at a personal best 44.68 seconds to strike gold in the Tom Jones Memorial men’s Olympic Development 400 metres, in Florida, USA, on Saturday.
The superb one-lap run earned Richards top spot in the race, ahead of Bahamian Alonzo Russell, the runner-up in 44.73, and American Noah Williams (45.22).
Ahead of the Tom Jones Memorial, Richards had a personal best of 44.79 seconds. Russell, though, forced him to go faster in his 2023 individual outdoor opener, the Trinidad and Tobago track star improving by 11-hundredths of a second.
Thanks to the 44.68 sizzler, Richards is sixth on the 2023 world outdoor performance list. South Africa’s Wayde van Niekerk is the global leader at 44.17. American Rai Benjamin is second with a 44.21 run. Botswana’s Bayapo Ndori (44.61) and Americans Fred Kerley (44.65) and Emmanuel Bynum (44.67) are third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
T&T sprinter Eric Harrison Jr. produced a 20.75 seconds run for silver in the Olympic Development men’s 200m. Harrison was seventh fastest in the Olympic Development 100 in 10.18.
Cherisse Murray finished fifth in the women’s invitational shot put. The University of Alabama senior threw 16.68 metres.
Ohio State University’s Leah Bertrand and Purdue University’s Naomi Campbell were ninth and 49th, respectively, in the college women’s 100m. Bertrand clocked a personal best 11.20, while Campbell got to the line in 11.71. Campbell was 48th in the 200 in 23.78. Bertrand’s 23.96 run earned her 58th spot in the event. Jacksonville University’s Joanna Rogers was 88th in 25.26.
Louisiana State University (LSU) freshman Jaden James landed the implement 50.09m to secure tenth spot in the college men’s discus. University of Central Florida junior Tamia Badal clocked 14.53 seconds for 43rd spot in the women’s 100m hurdles. And Rogers got home in 55.91 to finish 50th overall in the college women’s 400m.