ORGANISERS of the Ascension football competition have applied to the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association’s normalisation committee (NC) for permission to operate an Ascension Caribbean Cup Tournament.

The competition will comprise six teams; the top three teams from the Ascension Tournament of Trinidad and Tobago 2022 (most likely Defence Force, Police FC and Rangers), as well as the top clubs from Jamaica, Barbados and Grenada. The tournament is scheduled to run over a period of eight days, commencing on Friday October 21, 2022.