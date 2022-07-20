Jereem “The Dream” Richards was on fire in his World Athletics Championship men’s 200 metres semi-final heat in Eugene, Oregon, USA, late on Tuesday.

Richards got to the line in a fast 19.86 seconds in the second of three heats. The Point Fortin sprinter, however, had to wait on the result of the third semi to know his fate, his sizzling run having earned him third spot in heat two, behind Americans Noah Lyles, the winner in 19.62, and Kenny Bednarek (19.84). Lyles and Bednarek secured automatic qualification for the final.

Richards also progressed to the championship race, his 19.86 scorcher earning him a lane on time. South African Luxolo Adams, fourth in heat two in 20.09, claimed the other non-automatic berth.

Coming off the turn, Richards trailed Lyles and Bednarek. The Trinidad and Tobago track star gained on Bednarek on the straight, but ran out of track and had to settle for third. The 19.86 clocking was just three-hundredths of a second slower than the 19.83 personal best Richards produced at last month’s NGC/NAAATT National Open Championships.

“The good thing is 19.86 didn’t feel like it,” Richards told the Express. “It felt a little bit slower to me, and in a sense that’s a good thing. A little change in execution and I definitely could go a bit faster. Although I didn’t finish in the top two, I’m still very thankful to God for the opportunity to run 19.8 twice. This is the best I’ve been, ever, ever, ever, so I can’t be disappointed with it.”

Richards, who bagged half-lap bronze at the 2017 World Championships, has been drawn in lane two for the 2022 final, between Adams, in one, and American Erriyon Knighton, in three. Knighton topped the third semi-final in 19.77 seconds.

Lyles has been drawn in lane six for his title defence, while Bednarek will run in five. Dominican Republic’s Alexander Ogando, the heat one winner in a national record time of 19.91 seconds, is in lane four. Liberia’s Joseph Fahnbulleh and Canadian Aaron Brown will run in lanes seven and eight, respectively.

The eight finalists will battle for precious metal on Thursday at 10.50pm (TT time).

“Having a day to rest is definitely a big advantage. I’m going to try to go to bed a little bit early tonight and sleep in late. I definitely need the rest coming in. I’m going to get hydrated, work with the therapist, and get some sleep to make sure my body is well rested.

“This year I have to run,” Richards continued. “I have faith in God that everything would happen the way it should, and even if it doesn’t go the way I would like it to, God has a plan. At the end of the day, I’m just counting my blessings right now. Running 19.8 twice … it feels good, my body’s still healthy and still firing and reacting to this type of competition. I’m happy.”

