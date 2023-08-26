Keshorn Walcott throws

UNSHAKEN: Double Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott

Keshorn Walcott is facing a long recovery road following an injury during warm-up ahead of the World Athletics Championship men’s javelin qualifying event in Budapest, Hungary, on Friday. The double Olympic medallist, however, is not daunted by the task.

In a social media post, following his withdrawal from the Championships, a defiant Walcott signaled his intentions.

“By the grace of God, I will return stronger than ever and show the world that I am a champion.”

Walcott suffered a partial rupture of the distal Achilles left tendon.

“While warming up for the qualification,” Walcott explained, “I felt a pop in my Achilles and knew in an instant that my hopes of achieving my dream had been dashed once again.”

Walcott was hoping to earn his first World Athletics Championship medal to add to his Olympic gold, Olympic bronze, Pan American and Central American and Caribbean (CAC) titles and Commonwealth silver.

“After 10 years of relentless striving to acquire my first world championship medal, I must now add another year to my journey.

“I had endured, persevered, and prepared myself for this challenge for the entire year, only to have it all vanish in a mere 5 seconds. Am I devastated? Absolutely. Am I shaken? Not at all! The fire in me still burns and I will do whatever it takes to get healthy and continue pursuing my goals.

“I am deeply grateful,” the 2012 Olympic champion continued, “to all those in my corner, and express my special gratitude to (sports psychologist) Dr Margaret Ottley for the work we’ve done this year, without which I wouldn’t be able to look upon this injury the way I am right now.”

Walcott is expected to see a specialist in Finland this week. Surgery is a distinct possibility, followed by four to six months of rehabilitation before a return to full training in preparation for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

WARRIOR SPIRIT

“Keshorn is a warrior and a competitor. I’m confident he’ll come back better and stronger.”

This is the considered view of Canadian physiotherapist Dr Alban Merepeza, the man who made the call to withdraw 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott from the World Athletics Championship men’s javelin qualifying event here in Budapest, Hungary, yesterday.

TTO sprint relay teams out

Both Trinidad and Tobago sprint relay teams exited the World Athletics Championships here in Budapest, Hungary, yesterday.

Akilah Lewis, Michelle-Lee Ahye, Reyare Thomas and Leah Bertrand finished fifth in the first women’s 4x100 metres qualifying heat and tenth overall in 42.85 seconds. Nine teams will contest today’s final.

Dookie snags a 3rd ITF title this month

JORDANE DOOKIE captured her third ITF (International Tennis Federation) junior doubles title in four weeks, but Kale Dalla Costa was just edged out in his bid for first crown at this level when the Summer Bowl Junior Tournament concluded yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

Second seeds Dookie and Serena Bryan defeated singles champion Cookie Jarvis-Tredgett and Aryanah Kahnamoui of Canada 7-5, 6-1 in the 18 & under final.

Under-14 girls stun Jamaica

Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-14 girls have qualified for the semi-final of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Challenge Series Girls U-14 competition.

T&T stunned their Jamaican counterparts 2-1 in a Tier I Group A match, on Thursday night, at the ABFA Technical Centre, in Antigua and Barbuda.

As reward, the Soca Princesses will today face unbeaten Group B winners Aruba in the semi-final stage from 2 p.m., while Group A winners Puerto Rico face Cayman Islands

Anthony 4th in 10k open water event

TTO swimmer Zachary Anthony led for seven of the eight laps of the boys 14-17 10k but faded to fourth after being struck on his head going into the final lap at the Central American and Caribbean Swimming Confederation (CCCAN) Championships, which concluded yesterday at the Lago de Ilopango in El Salvador.