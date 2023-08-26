JORDANE DOOKIE captured her third ITF (International Tennis Federation) junior doubles title in four weeks, but Kale Dalla Costa was just edged out in his bid for first crown at this level when the Summer Bowl Junior Tournament concluded yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

Second seeds Dookie and Serena Bryan defeated singles champion Cookie Jarvis-Tredgett and Aryanah Kahnamoui of Canada 7-5, 6-1 in the 18 & under final.