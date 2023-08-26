Keshorn Walcott is facing a long recovery road following an injury during warm-up ahead of the World Athletics Championship men’s javelin qualifying event in Budapest, Hungary, on Friday. The double Olympic medallist, however, is not daunted by the task.
In a social media post, following his withdrawal from the Championships, a defiant Walcott signaled his intentions.
“By the grace of God, I will return stronger than ever and show the world that I am a champion.”
Walcott suffered a partial rupture of the distal Achilles left tendon.
“While warming up for the qualification,” Walcott explained, “I felt a pop in my Achilles and knew in an instant that my hopes of achieving my dream had been dashed once again.”
Walcott was hoping to earn his first World Athletics Championship medal to add to his Olympic gold, Olympic bronze, Pan American and Central American and Caribbean (CAC) titles and Commonwealth silver.
“After 10 years of relentless striving to acquire my first world championship medal, I must now add another year to my journey.
“I had endured, persevered, and prepared myself for this challenge for the entire year, only to have it all vanish in a mere 5 seconds. Am I devastated? Absolutely. Am I shaken? Not at all! The fire in me still burns and I will do whatever it takes to get healthy and continue pursuing my goals.
“I am deeply grateful,” the 2012 Olympic champion continued, “to all those in my corner, and express my special gratitude to (sports psychologist) Dr Margaret Ottley for the work we’ve done this year, without which I wouldn’t be able to look upon this injury the way I am right now.”
Walcott is expected to see a specialist in Finland this week. Surgery is a distinct possibility, followed by four to six months of rehabilitation before a return to full training in preparation for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.