TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO sailing vessel Legacy won the overall trophy in the Caribbean Sailing Association (CSA) Club Class 1 division when the Antigua Sailing Week concluded on Sunday in that Caribbean island.
The Reginald Williams’ skippered yacht claimed the American Airlines trophy after a keen contest with the Great Alpha Centauri of Great Britain. Third was Moonflower 3 which boasted an all-women’s team, skippered by Chloe Need.
Another TTO vessel Nirvana, captained by Lloyd De Roche, placed fourth in the CSA Club Class 2 competition.
The Soverel 43 Legacy also has historical relevance in the Antigua Sailing Week; Legacy is the only racing mark of the course, named after the boat. It was a notable achievement given that Legacy nearly didn’t make it to the starting line this year.
The boat had serious engine troubles and had to be re-fitted with a new one in Grenada.
“This year it was a wonderful opportunity to sail Legacy in these conditions, a privilege with this group of people. It has been wonderful and we look forward to coming back next year, and we encourage more boats from Trinidad to come,” Williams told the Antigua Observer post-race. “This regatta has beautiful sailing and great competition. We honour all of the competitors.”
One of 11 crew members, Giselle Marfleet applauded Williams’ stewardship in this year’s edition of the long-standing annual regatta. “Success in sailing, like in golf, is about racing better than your handicap every race,” she explained.
“Skipper Reggie Williams did just that with Legacy on the five days of racing to land first place in the club class 1 and overall as well.”
She added: “The crew which included my husband and myself could not have been prouder and more honoured to have sailed under his stewardship,” The crew also included Williams’ wife Nicole, who Marfleet described as a fantastic sailor.