Deon Lendore produced a dominant performance at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida, USA, yesterday. The Trinidad and Tobago track star stopped the clock at 45.48 seconds for gold in the North American Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) New Life Invitational men’s 400 metres event.

Lendore came off the final turn in front, and extended the lead on the home straight to finish well ahead of 2008 Olympic one-lap champion LaShawn Merritt, the American settling for silver in 46.22. Bahamian Alonso Russell got home in 46.44 to claim bronze. T&T’s Che Lara finished second in the “B” final and sixth overall in 47.32.

Kyle Greaux earned men’s 200m silver at the World Athletics Continental Tour – Silver meet in a wind-assisted 20.84 seconds. American Daveon Collins topped the field in 20.73, with third spot going to Bahamian Teray Smith (20.92).

Michelle-Lee Ahye earned selection on T&T’s Olympic Games team with an 11.04 seconds run in the women’s 100m final. Ahye, who had clocked a windy 10.96 in the preliminary round, was fourth in the championship race, but more importantly was well inside the 11.15 Tokyo Games qualifying standard.

Reigning double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah struck gold in the women’s century, the Jamaican motoring to victory in 10.87 seconds. American Tianna Bartoletta seized silver in 10.96, while bronze went to Briana Williams in a Jamaica junior record of 10.97.

Khalifa St Fort finished fifth in the 100m “B” final and 11th overall in 11.33 seconds. Kai Selvon was 14th fastest in 11.43. Kelly-Ann Baptiste, however, was disqualified for a false start in the “B” final.

In the qualifying round, Baptiste had clocked a wind-aided 11.29 seconds, while Reyare Thomas got home in a windy 11.64. Thomas was 19th overall, and did not progress to the finals. Thomas was disqualified for a false start in the women’s 200m “B” race. Thompson-Herah won the “A” race in 22.54 seconds to complete the sprint double.

St Fort, Baptiste, Thomas and Selvon combined for victory in the women’s 4x100m relay, the T&T quartet getting the baton around the track in 43.96 seconds. The runner-up spot went to Bahamas in 44.41.

T&T teams finished second and third in the men’s sprint relay. Kion Benjamin, Jereem “The Dream” Richards, Tyrell Edwards and Adell Colthrust teamed up for silver in 39.75 seconds. The other T&T quartet—Keston Bledman, Richard “Torpedo” Thompson, Jerod Elcock and Greaux—bagged bronze in 40.30. Gold went to Jamaica—Tyquendo Tracey, Nigel Ellis, Yohan Blake and Oshane Bailey—in 39.22.

“Torpedo” Thompson was also on show in the men’s 100m “B” final. The triple Olympic medallist finished fourth in the race and eighth overall in a windy 10.27 seconds. Elcock was 10th fastest in a windy 10.34.

Trayvon Bromell was on fire in the “A” final, bolting to victory in a world-leading 9.77 seconds. The clocking earned the American seventh spot on the all-time global performance list. Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt is the world record holder at 9.58.

T&T’s Mikel Thomas got home in a windy 13.55 seconds for fourth spot in the men’s 110m hurdles final. American Michael Dickson won in 13.16.

Janeil Bellille returned a time of one minute, 00.07 seconds, the T&T athlete finishing ninth overall in the women’s 400m. American Wadeline Jonathas was golden in 51.91 seconds.

T&T’s Andwuelle Wright fouled out of the men’s long jump. American Damarcus Simpson produced a windy 8.06 metres leap to claim top spot in the event.

