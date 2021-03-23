Deon Lendore opened his 2021 outdoor campaign in style, bolting to a world-leading 20.49 seconds to grab gold in the men’s 200 metres event at the Willie Williams Classic/Dave Murray Distance Carnival meet in Arizona, USA, on Friday.
Lendore’s clocking was a new personal best for the Trinidad and Tobago track star, bettering the 20.59 he had produced in Grenada in 2018. The 20.49 run earned Lendore joint top spot on the 2021 world outdoor performance list, alongside American Aldrich Bailey.
Another T&T athlete, Texas A&M University student Tyra Gittens competed in the women’s javelin, finishing 14th with a 35.50 metres throw. Earlier this month, Gittens captured the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Indoor Championship women’s pentathlon and high jump titles, as well as long jump bronze.
At the West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) Spring Break College meet, Ayla Stanisclaus struck gold in the women’s 200m in a wind-aided 24.25 seconds. The New Mexico Junior College sprinter earned 100m silver in a personal best 11.46.
There was gold too for Asha James, the WTAMU student winning the women’s javelin with a 43.44m throw.
Jalen Purcell and Tyrell Edwards picked up silver and bronze, respectively, in the men’s 100m dash, clocking 10.39 seconds and 10.53. Their New Mexico teammates, Aaron Brewster and Timothy Frederick were seventh and 15th, respectively, getting home in 10.80 and 11.07.
South Plains College freshman, Camille Lewis finished fifth overall in the women’s 400m in 58.26 seconds. Brewster was 12th fastest in the men’s 200m in 22.30, while Frederick was 16th with a 22.72 clocking. Both times were windy.
In Colorado, Tamia Badal picked up Jerry Quiller Classic women’s 100m hurdles silver in 14.14 seconds. The University of Colorado student earned 400m hurdles bronze in one minute, 01.55 seconds.
At the Auburn Tiger Track Classic, in Alabama, Joshua Jacob St Clair was sixth overall in the men’s 400m. The University of Alabama quartermiler clocked 48.39 seconds.
Two Saturdays ago, at the JAAA Qualification Trials 3.6 meet, in Jamaica, Emmanuel Callender finished fifth in his men’s 100m section and sixth overall in 10.58 seconds. And two Fridays ago, in Alabama, USA, Tennessee Tech University’s Anya Akili was 18th fastest in the USA Invitational women’s 200m in 26.49.