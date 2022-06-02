LITTLE Chloe Fraser took down five male players to capture the title in the Dr Sonny Curtis Invitational Tournament on Monday at Siparia United Table Tennis Club.
After finishing second in her group in the round-robin stage of the competition, the 13-year-old Solo Crusaders player stunned three players in the knockout draw to capture the title.
Fraser's victims in the main draw were PowerGen’s Faiz Mohammed, one of the country's most crafty veterans for many years, as well as Queen’s Park’s Samuel Humphreys and PowerGen’s Ameer Mohammed, who both represented the country in the Under-19 division of the Caribbean Youth Championship last month in Dominican Republic.
Ameer was sent packing 11-7, 11-6, 11-7 in the quarter-finals, and after Faiz went down 11-7, 11-13, 12-10, 11-7, the nephew of two-time national champion Curtis Humphreys was beaten 9-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-8 in the title match.
Fraser, who competed in the Under- 15 division in Dominican Republic after being part of the open Caribbean Championships in Cuba in March, pushed her Crusaders teammate, the in-form former prominent Under-19 champion N'Kosi Rouse to five games in her only defeat in the tournament.
The former national Under-11 and 13 champ did not lose a game against 'Caribbean Youth' teammate Josiah Joseph, of PowerGen, and Siparia’s Marcus Gabriel in her other Group 1 matches.
Rouse, who won the title in a WASA Club tournament a few weeks ago, was favoured to make it two straight, but he came up against Anthony Laquis in the first round of the knockout and was beaten 11-6, 11-6, 11-6 by the Group 2 runner-up, who then lost 14-12, 11-8, 11-9 to Humphreys in the semis.
Faiz defeated Crusader Malik Gopaul, another Under-15 player in the recent Caribbean Youth Championships, 11-6, 12-10, 11-8 while Humphreys upset Catherine Spicer 11-9, 11-7, 11-8 to advance to the last four.
The two-time national champion had made it to the semis in 'WASA' in her first competition since winning the two major tournaments she contested in 2019.