15 clubs for 2023 WoLF

THE 2023 local women’s football league will operate over an extended six-month period and involve 15 teams this season.
The 2023 Women’s League Football (WoLF) competition was launched on Wednesday, but one sensed that all was finalised, when league president Venetta Flanders called for an immediate meeting of stakeholders with the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA).
Now forced to operate over a six-month period due to FIFA instructions, Flanders hinted that funding will be a major issue for the usually very short competition. Last season, the WoLF competition was sponsored by the Ascension, owned by businessman Richard Ferguson.
“I would like to call for a consultation between the TTFA, all parties involved, potential stakeholders, and all clubs,” Flanders declared.
“The only way to go forward is for a meeting of minds,” adding, “We all sit in our own bubble and tell ourselves that we have the answers. But we have just touched a part of the puzzle.”
She continued: “I put it out there that our (TTFA) representatives here today, will take the initiative and invite all of us on a round table, and find meaningful ways for this sustainable development of women’s clubs.”
In presenting the overall structure of the league, TTFA general secretary Amiel Mohammed also hinted that funding issues had not yet been solved. “The funding portion of it will be a difficult task,” admitted Mohammed, adding, “At the TTFA we are very keen and invested that woman football need to continue to develop. Not just from a national team perspective but also a league perspective.”
Of the 15 teams competing this season, for the first time, five clubs will compete out of Tobago, while three new teams have joined those in Trinidad. Unfortunately, another three teams have exited and will not compete this season.
Flanders said the women’s football league has had to adjust due to directives from the FIFA forward programme, run by football’s world governing body.