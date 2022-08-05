KALE Dalla Costa spearheads a field of 15 Trinidad and Tobago players who will be competing in the Sagicor Youth International Tennis Tournament from today, in St Lucia.
The contingent also includes Campbell-Smith siblings, Em-Miryam, Yeshowah and Abba, as well as Aaron Subero, Shiloh Walker, Ayra Siewrattan along with Khan siblings, Madison and Christopher, and Ramcharan sisters, Cyra and Suri Ann.
Five of them — Dalla Costa, Em-Miryam, Yeshowah, Subero and Walker — competed in the 14 & under division of the leading COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) competition in Mexico last week.
Dalla Costa was the only one to reach the main draw in JITIC, the week after he had captured the 16 & under crown in the Sagicor Junior Tournament in Trinidad.
The sixth-ranked player in COTECC should be the favourite for the 14 & under title, but the field is also expected to contain the tenth-ranked Matias Schaeuffler of El Salvador.
Players from Antigua, Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Guyana, St Kitts, St Vincent and the host country will also be competing, while Canada, El Salvador, India, Mexico, Suriname and United States have one entrant each.
The other members of the T&T squad are Novak Malcolm, Jacob Jacelon, Isobel Alleyne and “Sagicor” 12 & under semi-finalist Oliver Harrigan. Abba was the 12 & under finalist in “Sagicor”, while Subero reached the 14 & under semis.
The round-robin group stage of both the 12 & under and 14 & under divisions will take place over the next two days and the main draws will begin on Monday.