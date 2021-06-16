1989 Strike Squad endorse Eve

Eve’s immediate assignment is getting the Soca Warriors through the Concacaf Gold Cup qualifiers which begin on July 2 against Montserrat in the United States.
“The members of the 1989 Strike Squad company through its executive congratulate and fully endorse presently appointed interim Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Men’s Football Team Head coach Angus Eve and his staff,” the Strike Squad noted via a press release.
“We feel once more a science of connectivity, pride and patriotism having a local staff of mainly persons who served this country’s football at all levels over the years. This feeling also brings to us the call for a unified Trinidad and Tobago coaches’ mind for the proper development and restoration of our football from ground up. Once again we extend best wishes to Angus Eve and his staff as they continue the qualification journey of our national team to the Gold Cup.”