1st Mountain Bike Challenge Sunday

Having already had two road races in their legs, local cyclists will have the opportunity to do some mountain biking when the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) hosts its first Mountain Bike (MTB) Challenge Sunday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. at Teak Peaks in Pointe-a-Pierre, with laps being approximately two kilometres in distance.

There will be racing in all categories.

The Elite 1 Men will race over eight laps, the Elite 2 Men, seven laps, Elite 3 Men, six laps, Elite Women, six laps, Junior Men, six laps and Juvenile Men, five laps. There will also be competition among the Masters 40-49 (six laps), Masters 50-59 (six laps), Masters 60-plus (five laps), Junior Women (four laps), Juvenile Women (four laps), Tinymite Men (four laps), Tinymite Women (four laps).

There will be three-lap and two-lap racing for Under-13 and Under-11 riders respectively, while the Under-9s and Unders-7s will race over one lap each.

Last weekend, the TTCF hosted its second event in the Road Challenge series, where Andel Garcia of Raiders Cycle Club was the top Elite rider.

