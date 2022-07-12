2 CASA golds for T&T

TRINIDAD and Tobago players captured both Under-11 titles when the individual events of the Junior CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Championship concluded yesterday in Guyana.

After winning his first three matches in straight sets in a straight round-robin event over the previous days, Dylan Inniss was virtually certain to lift the boys’ trophy.

And he completed the formality yesterday with an 11-3, 11-2, 11-6 triumph over his brother Evan, who only finished ahead of compatriot Varad Maharaj in the five-player event.

Gia Ghuran cruised past Zoe McDonald 11-5, 11-4, 11-3 for the girls’ equivalent crown after scoring a more emphatic win over the other Guyanese player in her other match in the straight round-robin event on Monday.

Josie Thong was seeded to give T&T another gold medal, but the 2019 Under-19 bronze-medallist suffered a heart-breaking 8-11, 11-9, 11-9, 6-11, 11-9 defeat to Avery Arjoon in the Under-13 final and had to settle for the silver medal.

Thong’s brother Seth, who won the Under-11 title in ’17 and the Under-13 crown at home three years ago, had to settle for the bronze medal in the Under-17 division. After losing the semi-final 11-8, 11-3, 11-6 to top-seeded eventual champ Verway Nicholas of Guyana, the national Under-17 and 19 champ took down Barbadian Alex Stewart 11-4, 17-15, 8-11, 11-3 for third place.

Nicholas Lequay earned T&T’s fourth and final medal yesterday. The No.2 seed whipped Daniel Henderson of Cayman Islands 11-7, 11-5, 11-3 in the Under-15 semis, but had to settle for silver when he lost the title match 11-5, 11-2, 7-11, 11-8 to top-seeded Barbadian Jaydon Williams.

Chloe Walcott was also expected to pick up a silver medal. But the second-seeded two-time national Under-19 champ lost her last two matches and ended up off the podium.

After being upset 11-1, 8-11, 11-9, 11-5 by Kristen Gomes in Monday night’s semis, Walcott was whipped 11-5, 11-6, 11-6 by another Guyanese, Abosaide Cadogan, 11-4, 11-6, 11-6 for the bronze yesterday. The team events will be contested from today until Saturday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Going through the gears

Going through the gears

winning bicycle races has always seemed to come naturally to Nicholas Paul. From his teenage years, he was turning heads as one for the future.

On the weekend in Cali, Colombia, that “future” began to look more and more like the present.

2 CASA golds for T&T

TRINIDAD and Tobago players captured both Under-11 titles when the individual events of the Junior CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Championship concluded yesterday in Guyana.

After winning his first three matches in straight sets in a straight round-robin event over the previous days, Dylan Inniss was virtually certain to lift the boys’ trophy.

Both CAZOVA girls titles for USVI

AFTER never winning a female gold medal before, the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) captured both titles in the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Youth and Junior Championship at Southern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Pleasantville.

Haiti were first-time winners of the boys’ Junior (Under-21 title), while Suriname defeated Trinidad and Tobago in two straight matches in a best-of-three series for the gold in a two-time (Youth) Under-19 competition.

DREAM OVER

DREAM OVER

COACH KENWYNE JONES got more of the desired effort he asked of his players. But it still was…