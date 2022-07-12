2 CASA golds for T&T

TRINIDAD and Tobago players captured both Under-11 titles when the individual events of the Junior CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Championship concluded yesterday in Guyana.
After winning his first three matches in straight sets in a straight round-robin event over the previous days, Dylan Inniss was virtually certain to lift the boys’ trophy.
And he completed the formality yesterday with an 11-3, 11-2, 11-6 triumph over his brother Evan, who only finished ahead of compatriot Varad Maharaj in the five-player event.
Gia Ghuran cruised past Zoe McDonald 11-5, 11-4, 11-3 for the girls’ equivalent crown after scoring a more emphatic win over the other Guyanese player in her other match in the straight round-robin event on Monday.
Josie Thong was seeded to give T&T another gold medal, but the 2019 Under-19 bronze-medallist suffered a heart-breaking 8-11, 11-9, 11-9, 6-11, 11-9 defeat to Avery Arjoon in the Under-13 final and had to settle for the silver medal.
Thong’s brother Seth, who won the Under-11 title in ’17 and the Under-13 crown at home three years ago, had to settle for the bronze medal in the Under-17 division. After losing the semi-final 11-8, 11-3, 11-6 to top-seeded eventual champ Verway Nicholas of Guyana, the national Under-17 and 19 champ took down Barbadian Alex Stewart 11-4, 17-15, 8-11, 11-3 for third place.
Nicholas Lequay earned T&T’s fourth and final medal yesterday. The No.2 seed whipped Daniel Henderson of Cayman Islands 11-7, 11-5, 11-3 in the Under-15 semis, but had to settle for silver when he lost the title match 11-5, 11-2, 7-11, 11-8 to top-seeded Barbadian Jaydon Williams.
Chloe Walcott was also expected to pick up a silver medal. But the second-seeded two-time national Under-19 champ lost her last two matches and ended up off the podium.
After being upset 11-1, 8-11, 11-9, 11-5 by Kristen Gomes in Monday night’s semis, Walcott was whipped 11-5, 11-6, 11-6 by another Guyanese, Abosaide Cadogan, 11-4, 11-6, 11-6 for the bronze yesterday. The team events will be contested from today until Saturday.