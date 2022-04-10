2 T&T players in ITF Guadeloupe

JORDANE DOOKIE and Nathen Martin will be representing Trinidad and Tobago in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament in Guadeloupe from today.

Martin will be making his debut in the 18 & under category at this level, after Dookie got her first taste a week ago in Dominican Republic.

The 14-year-old went out in the first round of the singles draw, but not before battling her opponent from the host country for three hours before eventually going down 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5.

And after a bye in the first round of the doubles draw, Dookie and Alexa Lerebours of Dominican Republic were beaten 6-1, 6-3 in the quarter-finals.

It was the first competitive action for the attacking all-court player since she led the T&T 16 & under team in the North/Central American and Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for Junior Billie Jean Cup competition in the same country a month earlier.

There were 21 females on the entry list with world junior rankings last week, and top-seeded Monika Stankiewicz, who was rated at #304 at the time, went on to capture the title in the Grade 4 tournament. This week’s tournament is a grade lower (5), and the highest of the ten females with world junior ranking points is the 1,037-ranked Eleejah Inisan of France.

Martin was a member of the 14 & under team which flew the T&T flag in the North/Central American and Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the World Junior Tennis Tournament in 2020. His opposition in Guadeloupe will include ten ranked players, headed by world No. 975 David Asenov of Canada.

Two weeks ago Dookie became the first tennis player to ever receive a Junior Player of the Year prize during the annual First Citizens Sports Awards. The highlight of her fantastic season last year was reaching the singles and doubles finals of both 14 & under tournaments in a Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC) series in Dominican Republic in August.

And as a result, Dookie qualified for the COTECC Masters and competed in their most prestigious tournament in November in Mexico. The player who ended the season ranked fifth in COTECC also reached the 14 & under singles final in both USTA (United States Tennis Association) tournaments she contested in July.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Merry Boys still perfect in Premiership T20 tourney

Daron Cruickshank struck his second half century of the weekend as he helped Merry Boys to their second win after the first two rounds of the Premiership 2 T20 competition yesterday.

At the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Merry Boys comfortably beat Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s third team (QPCC III) by 23 runs in Group D.

Police put Cunupia under manners in ‘Ascension’

Police put Cunupia under manners in ‘Ascension’

Cunupia FC went to the St James Barracks yesterday, looking for points, but instead were “arrested” by the Police. The Lawmen came away 2-1 winners with goals on either side of half-time.

Ejections for Kristian Maloney after a second yellow card as he flicked an arm out at Gabriel Nanton and a straight red for Jabari Mitchell of the home team highlighted a physical encounter watched by Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob. The sendings-off were marked by confrontations between both sets of players but law and order was quickly restored and the right result was achieved in the end.

HETMYER STEPS UP

HETMYER STEPS UP

Shimron Hetmyer emerged from a slow start to lash a pulsating half-century as Rajasthan Royals defeated Jason Holder’s Lucknow Super Giants by three runs to climb to the top of the Indian Premier League standings.

Meanwhile, Sunil Narine also put in some good work with the ball in a losing effort for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Campbell-Smith takes down Prince in style

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith produced a shocking victory in the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament yesterday at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

After both Gabriella Prince and Campbell-Smith had overwhelmed Elyse Ferguson in their opening matches in the round-robin stage of the 14 & under category, the Division B champion of last year’s East Zone Clubs Classified Tournament took down Prince 4-0, 4-0 to finish at the top of Group 2.

2 T&T players in ITF Guadeloupe

JORDANE DOOKIE and Nathen Martin will be representing Trinidad and Tobago in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament in Guadeloupe from today.

Martin will be making his debut in the 18 & under category at this level, after Dookie got her first taste a week ago in Dominican Republic.

Stewart golden at Falcon Games

Stewart golden at Falcon Games

Akeem Stewart captured the Falcon Games men’s shot put title at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, in Bacolet, Tobago, on Saturday.

The Kaizen Panthers athlete threw the iron ball 18.81 metres. Hezekiel Romeo produced a 17.45m effort to finish second, with third spot going to Tobago Falcons thrower Christopher Crawford (16.21m).