THERE is a popular saying, the more things change the more they remain the same.
The world was rocked by its worse pandemic in a century last year, but even that did not stop all four major human champions from 2019 from retaining their titles in local horse racing at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
The Covid-19 pandemic forced the sport to be shut down from mid-March until the end of June and as a result there were just 22 days of action, 17 less than the previous year.
After saddling 49 winners to reclaim the trainers’ title from Glenn Mendez in ’19, John O’Brien ended his most dominant season in almost 30 years with 39 winners last season.
The 69-year-old won ten of the 11 Graded events and saddled 21 winners more than his nearest challenger Mendez, after beating him by ten lengths into second in ’19.
O’Brien has saddled the most winners on 17 occasions in the last 23 seasons and is even more dominant in the earnings’ category, with 18 titles in the last 22.
His first-call rider Brian Boodramsingh was crowned champion jockey with 42 winners in 2019, and booted home 35 winners last year in his most dominant season, for his sixth jockeys’ championship.
The former champion apprentice finished 16 winners clear of Kimal Santo in 2020 after beating Ricky Jadoo by 12 lengths into second the year before.
Santo, a one-kilo claimer, became the second straight person to repeat as champion apprentice as he had done the trick with 27 winners in ’19.
The youngster, who piloted the O’Brien-trained Wise Guy to win all three legs of last year’s Triple Crown, followed in the footsteps of ’17 and ’18 champ Rico Hernandez.
After finishing ten lengths behind Santo in second in ’19, Sven Balroop tied with Omar Mohammed for the runner-up this time, but they only rode five winners apiece, 14 less than the runaway champ.
And Dave Chadee was the 2020 champion owner with 16 winners, after his colours were displayed in the winners’ circle 34 times the year before.
Racing at Santa Rosa continues next week Saturday with the third round of the Arima Race Club’s 2021 Season.