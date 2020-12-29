2020’s Covid grip

This year, 2020 gave us all more than we expected.
For many of us, there was loss in some form or fashion. Directly or indirectly, Covid-19, the most impactful virus of the last 100 years saw to that.
But the pandemic has done more than affect lives, it has also changed people’s vocabulary and culture. Mask-wearing is now a way of life here. Lining up has taken on a whole new meaning. And folks have become all-too-familiar with quarantining and social distancing.
The world of sport experienced loss and adjustment also. The language also changed.
“Bubble” does just now mean a phenomenon created by water or something children blow. Add “bio-secure” to that, and you have in a nutshell the type of year it was in international and West Indies cricket.
When it was actually possible to play the game — an ability that is still not universal as I type — players had to live, train and compete in isolation — a bubble.
More than most, West Indian cricketers lived in that bubble, being part of the first ever “bio-secure” series when they travelled to England for three Tests in June/August, and then to New Zealand earlier this month. And while all Cricket West Indies’ (CWI’s) competitions have been suspended since March, the entire season of the Caribbean Premier League T20 series took place in a Trinidad “bubble.”
Thankfully, that “bubble” didn’t burst but as I type, it has been announced that several players have declined selection for the Bangladesh trip. It is a fact that the combination of travel, quarantine, testing and isolated living has taken a mental toll on cricketers everywhere.
And with the pandemic showing no signs of abating early in the new year, CWI will have a challenge keeping their players happy while at the same time finding ways to meet their financial obligations to them when a new television broadcast deal and firm arrangements for tours to the Caribbean are still up in the air.
So much for “bubble”. But there were two other telling additions to the sporting dictionary for the local football fraternity, the big ones were normalisation committee.
The William Wallace-run Trinidad and Tobago Football Association was hit with an earthquake of 6.2 magnitude on March 17, when FIFA announced that it was installing a normalisation committee to replace the Wallace administration in order to address the TTFA’s mounting debt.
There is no need to go into minute detail about all that has transpired from then to now, except to say that there was obvious initial damage.
Wallace lost his office. He will go down as a TTFA president with one of the shortest tenures in the hot seat, if not the shortest ever. But his stay of just four months seemed unjustified at the time, and still does today. However, having started off on high moral ground, Wallace slipped down the slope as the months dragged by.
Revelations that contracts to general secretary Ramesh Ramdhan and senior team coach Terry Fenwick had been done without the approval of the TTFA board did not reflect well on a man with a reputation for being a person of integrity.
I would still give Wallace the benefit of any doubt, and put those actions down to an error of judgment. But it is that tendency to miscalculate that ultimately lost him the support of his membership.
Taking FIFA to the local court was never going to be a popular option with the local fraternity. While many disapproved of FIFA’s use of its heavy hand to deal with Wallace’s TTFA, they were against going against Big Brother’s statutes to address the matter.
The football rank and file knew that trying to buck FIFA was like trying to knock mangoes off a tree with a toothpick. In their heart of hearts, Wallace and his executive committee members must also have known this
Their most fatal error however, was not the decision to go to the High Court which eventually resulted in a short-lived ban for the TTFA; it was not getting the blessing of the membership to leave the Court of Arbitration and go local.
Wallace has admitted that he and his people didn’t see it necessary to go to the membership when they decided to take their case to the High Court. But that was the time to seek a mandate from the people who put them in office, not when FIFA had issued an ultimatum and sanctions were imminent.
Had “United TTFA” done that and the membership decided not to give the green light, Wallace could have walked away with his reputation not as damaged as it now has been. And local football would have been spared the distress of a ban, short as it was.
So now as 2020 is about to be confined to a dark corner of the world’s history, where is T&T’s football after all the brouhaha? No better off than when the year started.
Normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad is as swamped with financial problems as Wallace was, plus the challenges of Covid. But the pressure on him is greater because he and his members were hired specifically to reduce/eliminate the TTFA’s debt.
Just how he will do that in the less than two years that remain for his term is anyone’s guess.
Should he succeed though, another word would have to be added to the football lexicon in the time of Covid: Escapologist.
Sport could do with more positive words after a year that kept us all in grip.
