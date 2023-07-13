Ryan Jagessar

SQUASH CONTINGENT: From left, back row, Ryan Jagessar (head coach), Christopher Bovell, Sanjiv Mungal, Marcus Camp-Campins, Nicholas Lequay, Anthony Allum (Boys captain) and Yohan Marchock. Middle row, Amelia Walcott (manager), Sigourney Williams (Girls captain), Berhan Saunders-Jackson, Josie Thong, Aaniyah Ramdeen, Karissa Mungal, Christian Gajadhar, Mya Francois, Lilee Lum Kin, Ross D’Juran and Rhea Khan (assistant coach). Front row, Lara Olivia Allum, Gia Ghuran, Zuri Radge Coomar, Coen Mack and Samir Radge Commar.

TRINIDAD and Tobago will be represented by 21 players in the Junior CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Championships from tomorrow in St Vincent.

However, the team of 12 boys and nine girls, does not include Seth Thong, a former Under-11 and 13 champion who earned the bronze medal in his first year in the Under-17 category last year.

The national under-17 and 19 champ retired in the quarter-finals of the National Championships two months ago, and has still not recovered from his shoulder injury.

Thong’s sister Josie earned the silver medal in the Under-13 division last year, but she has aged out of this division and will be competing as an Under-15 player in the tournament for the first time.

Nicholas Lequay finds himself in the same position as he is now in an Under-17 player after being the Under-15 runner-up last year.

Gia Ghuran captured the Under-11 gold medal in her first year in the age group last year and she has by far the best chance of capturing an individual title for T&T this time.

Aaniyah Ramdeen, Olivia Allum, Coen Mack and Radge Coomar siblings, Zuri and Saamir, are this country’s other players competing in the youngest category.

At the other end of the scale, the only Under-19 player in the squad is national age-group champ Sigourney Williams, but there are seven in the Under-17 category, spearheaded by Lequay and national age-group champ Mya Francois.

The others are Lilee Lee Lum, Marcus Camps-Campina, Yohan Marchock and Mungal siblings. Karissa and Sanjiv.

Christopher Bovell and Josie are the only Under-15 players selected, and there are no females on the list of four Under-13 players—Ross D’Juran, Roshawn Paul, Berhan Saunders Jackson, Christian Gajadhar.

The individual events will be contested from tomorrow until Tuesday, and the team competition will take place from Wednesday until next week Saturday.

Ryan Jagessar is the coach and his assistant is Rhea Khan, who established a world record for most national titles in the sport two months ago when she lifted the trophy in the National Championships for the 19th time.

The team, which also includes manager Amelia Walcott, travelled yesterday.

