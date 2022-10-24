THERE will be three players from the host country in the first professional squash tournament to ever take place in Trinidad and Tobago.
The QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tournament will serve off next week Tuesday at QPCC’s Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
Seth Thong was the only player from this country to accept one of the four “wild cards” a few weeks ago. But after three players withdrew with injury a couple days ago, Brandon De Montrichard and Zachary Loquan have decided to play in the five-day tournament.
Thong and 2018 runner-up De Montrichard advanced to the quarter-finals of the National Championships when they last competed at home in July.
And along with Loquan, they were on the national team which participated in the CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Championship -- the biggest tournament in the Caribbean -- in August in Jamaica. National Under-17 and 19 champion Thong was the Under-17 bronze-medallist in the Junior CASA Championship in Guyana in July.
New Zealand’s William Donnelly, ranked 257th in the world, and both Pakistani juniors Talha Saeed and Junaid Khan (#533), have withdrawn because of injury. But there are still 20 players ranked between #132 and #693 in the world in the field. Colombia lead the way with four entrants, including the only two players ranked inside the top 200.
The field also contains four players from Mexico along with three from England, two from New Zealand and one apiece from Egypt, France, Germany and Netherlands. Taylor Carrick (#658) is the only world-ranked player from the Caribbean in the tournament. The Bermudan has received a “wild card”, along with Briton Nick Sutcliffe (#693), Jason Ray Khalil of Guyana, ten-time Barbados champ Shawn Simpson and Thong.
A women’s event was advertised, but all the entrants withdraw since last month. Barbados, Bermuda and Cayman Islands are the Caribbean countries which have been hosting professional tournament over the years.