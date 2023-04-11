3 reach ‘Catch’ semis

SEBASTIEN BYNG, Jamal Alexis and Nicholas Ready all advanced to the two singles semi-finals yesterday in the Catch National Junior Tennis Championships at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
Byng, seeded and favoured to win both the 18 and 21 and Under titles, marched past Beckham Sylvester 6-1, 6-1 in the younger age-group, early yesterday morning then came back in the afternoon to take down Christopher Roberts by the same scoreline.
Alexis whipped Thomas Chung 6-1, 6-4 in the 18 and Under division and later defeated Sylvester’s older brother 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 in the older draw. The Tranquillity Open quarter-finalist will oppose Ready today for a place in the 21 and Under final, and Byng in the last four of the younger division.
After brushing aside Charles Devaux 6-1, 6-1 in the Under-18 quarters yesterday, Ready did not allow newcomer Jeylon Ettienne a single game later to reach place the 21 & under semis.
Byng’s opponent in the older semis will be James Sookram, who edged Drew Wilson 3-6, 6-3, 10/6 in yesterday’s quarters. Like Byng, Cameron Wong is favoured to win both titles and she is on track to do so.
The “Tranquil” doubles champ has won both matches, to date, in the straight round-robin 21 and Under category, and has already beaten Ella Carrington, the player she will face in the 18 and Under final tomorrow.
There is also action in the 16 and Under division over the next two days, and first serve today is 9 a.m.