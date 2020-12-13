3 sets of siblings hunt ‘RBC’ titles

THREE sets of siblings are live contenders for singles titles in the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament this week at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

Em-Miryam and Yeshowah Campbell-Smith will be attempting to go one better in the Under-12 division after being the finalists in the previous competition, Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament, six weeks ago at the same venue.

Josiah Hills, who was still six years old when he captured the Under-10 crown in the Catch National Championships in April last year, is a strong contender for his age-group title, along with Jack Brown and Darius Rahaman, the “Lease” champ and runner-up, respectively.

Hills’ sister Christina lost a competitive Under-14 final last year to Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph and she could be the player to beat on this occasion. Included on the list of challengers are Eva Pasea and Brianna Harricharan, who claimed the Under-12 and 14 trophies, respectively, in “Lease.”

As an unseeded player Pasea’s brother Tim stunned the top three seeds en route to the Under-16 “Lease” crown, and the No.5 seed has an easier draw to negotiate on this occasion. “Lease” Under-12 and 14 champ Kale Dalla Costa is the overwhelming Under-14 favourite after being the runner-up in last year’s edition.

Karissa and Lily Mohammed, daughter of multiple national and Tranquillity Open champ Shenelle Mohammed, are both involved in the Under-10 event. The two were edged in the doubles final of “Lease” after Karissa lost the singles title match to Makeda Bain, who is the defending champ here and favourite to win again.

Also competing is the son of former national champ Keith Thomasos, Brian Thomasos, who was crowned Under-10 doubles champ in “Lease” in his very first major tournament.

The two-day round-robin group stage in the Under-10, 12 and 14 divisions was projected to conclude last night, and all knockout draws, including Under-16 and 18, should begin today.

Action will continue on a daily basis until Thursday and first serve today is 9 a.m.

Verstappen ends F1 season with processional win

Max Verstappen brought the curtain down on the 2020 Formula One season with a lights-to-flag cruise to victory yesterday in the year-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Dutchman led every lap of what turned out to be a processional race in his Red Bull to cross the line 15.9 seconds ahead of Mercedes pair Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton on an uncharacteristic off day for the otherwise dominant champions.

“It was really enjoyable out there today,” said Verstappen, who ends the season third behind Bottas in the overall standings, after taking his 10th career win and second this year. “We did basically everything alright.”

SILVA LINING

Joshua Da Silva’s maiden Test match half-century was small consolation as West Indies succumbed to an innings and 12-run defeat in the second Test against New Zealand last evening at the Basin Reserve in Hamilton.

Edwards named Red Force manager

PRESIDENT of the Merry Boys Cricket Club of Diego Martin, Sebastian Edwards, has been appointed by the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) as the new manager of the Red Force national men’s senior team.

The career Public Servant employed with the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure (Drainage Division) got the overwhelming approval of the TTCB national executive which met on Saturday at the Alloy Lequay Administration Centre in Balmain, Couva.

The selection of Edwards comes on the heels of the naming of David Furlonge as the Red Force coach two weeks ago.

Jones’ Sounders come up short

NEITHER Trinidad and Tobago international Joevin Jones nor his Seattle Sounders outfit seemed to have turned up as Columbus Crew SC recorded an emphatic 3-0 shutout to lift the 2020 MLS Cup on Saturday night.

Having given another uninspiring performance this season, Jones, 29, was one of two Sounders substitutions at half-time, after multiple comments that the T&T midfielder was offering little assistance to under pressure right-back Alexander Rodan. Both were off the field by the 60th minute.

Roston Chase

