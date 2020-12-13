3 sets of siblings hunt ‘RBC’ titles

THREE sets of siblings are live contenders for singles titles in the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament this week at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.
Em-Miryam and Yeshowah Campbell-Smith will be attempting to go one better in the Under-12 division after being the finalists in the previous competition, Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament, six weeks ago at the same venue.
Josiah Hills, who was still six years old when he captured the Under-10 crown in the Catch National Championships in April last year, is a strong contender for his age-group title, along with Jack Brown and Darius Rahaman, the “Lease” champ and runner-up, respectively.
Hills’ sister Christina lost a competitive Under-14 final last year to Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph and she could be the player to beat on this occasion. Included on the list of challengers are Eva Pasea and Brianna Harricharan, who claimed the Under-12 and 14 trophies, respectively, in “Lease.”
As an unseeded player Pasea’s brother Tim stunned the top three seeds en route to the Under-16 “Lease” crown, and the No.5 seed has an easier draw to negotiate on this occasion. “Lease” Under-12 and 14 champ Kale Dalla Costa is the overwhelming Under-14 favourite after being the runner-up in last year’s edition.
Karissa and Lily Mohammed, daughter of multiple national and Tranquillity Open champ Shenelle Mohammed, are both involved in the Under-10 event. The two were edged in the doubles final of “Lease” after Karissa lost the singles title match to Makeda Bain, who is the defending champ here and favourite to win again.
Also competing is the son of former national champ Keith Thomasos, Brian Thomasos, who was crowned Under-10 doubles champ in “Lease” in his very first major tournament.
The two-day round-robin group stage in the Under-10, 12 and 14 divisions was projected to conclude last night, and all knockout draws, including Under-16 and 18, should begin today.
Action will continue on a daily basis until Thursday and first serve today is 9 a.m.