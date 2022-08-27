3 T&T squads in ITF team finals

TRINIDAD and Tobago will be represented by three teams in the ITF (International Tennis Federation)/COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) 12 and Under Team Finals from today in the Dominican Republic.
The top two male and female teams from all four sub regions will be competing during the week to crown the champions.
T&T dominated the Sub Region 4 tournament at home in the middle of last month, as their girls teams finished first and second and their No. 1 boys’ outfit qualified along with Barbados.
The No. 1 combination of Tobagonian Makeda Bain, Abba Campbell-Smith and Cherdine Sylvester won the girls’ event from their compatriots Madison Khan and Mohammed sisters, Lilly and Karissa.
Tobagonian Josiah Hills, Nirav Doudgeen and Zelig Williams qualified by topping their round-robin group.
All nine T&T players involved in that nine-nation competition travelled yesterday, along with coaches Anthony Jeremiah, Jerome Ward and Shenelle Mohammed, a multiple national and Tranquillity Open champion and mother of Karissa and Lilly.
The boys have been drawn in Group 1 and will tackle title favourites Mexico’s No. 1 team right off the racquet today. The Costa Ricans will face Dominican Republic 2 in the other fixture in the group.
The No. 2 teams from the Dominican Republic and Mexico will clash in Group 2, while the Barbadians will oppose Panama.
This country’s No. 1 girls’ outfit will battle Guatemala and Mexico 2 will be up against Puerto Rico in Group 1. And the T&T No. 2 team will tackle Dominican Republic 1 and El Salvador will play Mexico 1 in Group 2.
The top two teams from each round-robin group will advance to Wednesday’s semi-finals.
This country’s girls trio of Cameron Wong, Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph and Jordane Dookie reached the knockout stage and went on to earn the bronze medal when the tournament was last contested in 2019.