3Ws of the camera

It is now six years already since Tony Cozier passed away. And last week, the Caribbean cricket fraternity, the media arm especially, suffered the loss of photojournalist Gordon Brooks. Brooks may not be as well known to cricket followers and people outside of his native Barbados as Cozier. But Gordon’s contribution to West Indies cricket was just as significant.
The pair complemented each other; Cozier documenting in words the various golden periods in West Indies cricket history and Brooks telling the stories with many, many pictures.
At home and abroad in particular, they were a pair whose work graced the pages of the Nation and Express newspapers and other publications for decades.
It was really with great sadness I heard of Gordon’s death. As others have said, besides his excellent work behind the camera, he was also a very gracious and pleasant personality who I had the pleasure of meeting during his latter years covering the game. His passion for West Indies cricket was as strong as TC’s. And in a very real sense, his legacy lives on through one of his sons, Randy, who has also established himself as a photographer of standing covering Windies cricket.
Thinking about Gordon Brooks and Tony Cozier made me think of others whose work in media has enhanced the exploits of the Sirs — Clive Lloyd, Viv Richards, Andy Roberts, Curtly Ambrose — Brian Lara and the rest. Both Cozier and Brooks, one could say, formed formidable trios.
TC, along with commentary box specialist Joseph “Reds” Perreira and the late newspaper man Tony Becca were virtual fixtures on overseas Windies tours in the 1980s, broadcasting and writing during the greatest period of success the West Indies have enjoyed.
Through their writings and utterances, flesh and depth and perspective was put on the events and the personalities that shaped that era. If you became a West Indies fan back then, you likely learned the game and understood the history through the words of these men; for they became if not necessarily allies, very well acquainted with the “legends.” That knowledge gave them insight that others not as closely acquainted with the team did not have. Their regular coverage of WI cricket also put them in touch with the administrators that shaped that period. So when TC or “Becks” spoke, you knew the talk was solid.
In my limited time on tour, I personally benefited from chats with those two in particular. Tony Becca as sports editor with Jamaica’s Gleaner newspaper provided insights beyond just cricket.
Photography is not my field, but covering tours also brought me into close contact with the trio that I would put Gordon Brooks in.
Gordon, Headley “Dellmar” Samuels and Colin “Bones” Cumberbatch blazed a trail in cricket photography that was just as distinguished as the work of the writers and broadcasters.
Like Cozier, Becca and Perreira, Brooks, Dellmar and Bones travelled the world in the ‘80s and ‘90s. They were like the Three Ws of Photography. Gentleman Gordon, sauntering around the boundary in his broad hat was prolific like Sir Everton Weekes; Jamaican Dellmar, feisty but determined, was more the Sir Clyde Walcott type -hard-hitting, while dreadlocked Bones, Guyana-born but an established Antiguan, was an all-rounder, a man whose interest in and knowledge of Caribbean culture made him more than simply a sports photographer, just like how Sir Frank Worrell transcended the cricket field.
Thankfully, Bones and Dellmar are still alive, though living with personal challenges. But I’m putting down these words as testimony to an era already gone.
For different reasons, largely economic and partly technological, Caribbean cricket journalism and broadcasting is unlikely to see the likes of these six, or a Fazeer Mohammed again.
The stagnant state of the cricket team is also contributing indirectly to a downturn in the quality of journalism. Interest in the coverage of cricket has declined because the Windies have been losing for 26 years. Media houses, struggling to make ends meet themselves, are not inclined to send people to far-flung India and Australia to watch WI get pummelled. But one cannot put a money value on the benefit to a journalist that the touring experience provides.
And from personal experience, I know that nothing inspires good writing more than great performances to report on.
Cozier, Becca and Perreira had much to comment on; Brooks, Dellar and Bones, winning images galore to capture.
Windies cricket will forever be in their debt.