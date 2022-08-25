Trinidad and Tobago’s junior basketballers are back in action today at the 3x3 Under-18 Basketball World Cup taking place in Debrecen, Hungary.
T&T play their final Pool A preliminary round matches against hosts Hungary at 7 a.m., before taking on Germany at 8.50 a.m. Representing T&T are Tyrese Antonio Fields, Ayodeji Iwaro, Jaden Roberts, and Anderson Salazar.
The Caribbean team’s first two appearances at a FIBA World Cup tournament ended in defeats to Egypt and Serbia on Wednesday.
T&T were beaten 21-13 by Egypt in their Pool A opener.
Iwaro, a six-foot-four-inch 17-year-old from Arima, scored seven points, matching the tally of Egypt’s joint top-scorers Ibrahim Zahran and Belal Elshakery. Salazar and Fields both scored three points apiece for T&T.
In their second game, T&T went under to Serbia 21-11 and will have to win their two matches today and still have some luck to qualify for the quarter-finals stage. The quarter-finals are tomorrow, with the semi-finals and finals on Sunday.
Against Serbia, Iwaro and Arima-based Fields both scored five points apiece, with getting one point. Serbia got balanced scoring from six-foot-eight Kuwait-based forward Aleksandar Mitrovic (eight points), Germany-based Milan Šuput (six) and five points from SPD Radnicki forward Marko Djordjevic.