‘4-DAY’ IN DOUBT

Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO Johnny Grave has said that no firm decision has been taken to scrap the 2021 West Indies Championship four-day competition and that options are still being explored for hosting the tournament.
In January, Grave had indicated CWI’s intention of playing the four-day tournament after Easter with two rounds of matches in Barbados and three in T&T. However, nothing has been confirmed to date.
So far CWI have not requested any team lists as is customary before the start of any regional competition, meaning the four-day championship is unlikely to start in early April. And with the rainy season officially starting on June 1, time is running out for a decision to be made in terms of the fate of the tournament.
Grave told the Express yesterday that CWI had a Fixtures Committee meeting last Thursday but “no firm decision” has been made yet with regard to the four-day tournament. “The complexities are around Covid-19 protocols in terms of quarantine on arrival and on re-entry to home territories,” he explained.
T&T’s Covid-19 protocols includes a mandatory 14-day quarantine period for entry while the borders also remain closed. Additionally, the T&T Red Force coaching staff as well as a couple of players are still in quarantine after returning after winning the CG Insurance Super50 title in Antigua, on February 27.
“We also need Government approval for any tournament to take place and also time for ground staff to be able to prepare quality pitches etc,” Grave continued. “We are holding a Chief Executives Committee meeting on Friday to further explore our options,” he added.
The four-day tournament ended prematurely in March last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic with the final two rounds of the competition being cancelled. Barbados Pride were declared champions last season with the Red Force finishing in second place.
Red Force have been building up towards a possible April start for the regional red-ball competition with four trial games being played so far.
T&T’s preparations for the regional four-day tournament were supposed to culminate before Easter with a North versus South fixture. But that game has been put on hold with players being given a two-week break from national team training with a return date set for April 7.
According to the Red Force chairman of selectors Rajendra Mangalie, the decision was made to give the players some time to regroup and come back refreshed.
He also noted that they wanted to have the senior players involved in the North-South game and that some of them would still be in quarantine after returning to T&T from their various West Indies assignments.
“We wanted to have the majority of senior players take part in the game but some of them would still be in quarantine and then next week is Easter,” Mangalie explained.