4-day tourney in full swing

The West Indies Championship will be in full swing today with the defending champions Barbados Pride opening their campaign against the Jamaica Scorpions at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.
The Pride will be led by Shane Dowrich while the Scorpions will be led by Paul Palmer Jr.
The other first round match bowling off today will see Guyana Harpy Eagles up against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, also in Antigua. Guyana is led by Leon Johnson while the Hurricanes’ captain is Jahmar Hamilton.
The four-day tournament officially got under way yesterday with the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force taking on the Windward Islands Volcanoes in Grenada.