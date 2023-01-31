4-day tourney in full swing

The West Indies Championship will be in full swing today with the defending champions Barbados Pride opening their campaign against the Jamaica Scorpions at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

The Pride will be led by Shane Dowrich while the Scorpions will be led by Paul Palmer Jr.

The other first round match bowling off today will see Guyana Harpy Eagles up against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, also in Antigua. Guyana is led by Leon Johnson while the Hurricanes’ captain is Jahmar Hamilton.

The four-day tournament officially got under way yesterday with the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force taking on the Windward Islands Volcanoes in Grenada.

Ali hundred keeps Naparima perfect in SSCL Premier Div

Rahul Ali scored the first century of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Premiership Division yesterday to help Naparima College to a 182-run victory over Shiva Boys’ Hindu College in their second round match at Lewis Street in San Fernando.

SOLID FORCE

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force were a man down after the first ball of their West Indies Championship four-day match against the Windward Islands Volcanoes, but rallied to end the day in the stronger position after dismissing the hosts for 243 before closing the day on 50 for one.

Ex-Windies coach joins BCA staff

Veteran coach Roddy Estwick has been snapped up by the Barbados Cricket Association, just over a month after being released by Cricket West Indies.

The 61-year-old, a former Barbados fast bowler, will take up his new role on the BCA’s coaching staff starting today.

South East to defend ‘Scotia’ U-15 crown

South East Zone will begin their defence of the Scotiabank NextGen Under-15 cricket title against South when the 2023 edition of the youth development programme bowls off today.

The South Derby, usually a keenly contested affair, will be played at the Sancho Branch Road Recreation Ground and is the feature of four fixtures scheduled for the opening round.

Charles overshadows Hope

West Indies ODI star Shai Hope sparkled with a sublime, unbeaten 91 but his Twenty20 International counterpart Johnson Charles eclipsed him with breathtaking unbeaten hundred, as Comilla Victorians produced a stellar run chase to beat Khulna Tigers by seven wickets, yesterday.

