40 to represent T&T at Goodwill meet

VETERAN coach Maurice Faria will lead a 40-member national team at the 2022 Goodwill Swim Meet, which will splashes off at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva from August 19-21.

Faria, the head coach of the national age-group outfits for the 2022 Carifta Swimming and Open Water Championships and the 2022 Central American and Caribbean Swimming Championships (CCCAN) open water competition, was among eight officials ratified by the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) last week.

Team TTO will seek to defend the title they won when the competition was last staged in 2019.

TT will be joined by St Lucia, Grenada, Suriname, Guyana, Barbados, Jamaica and the Bahamas at the 26th Goodwill Meet.

According to a media release from ASATT, “the Association is optimistic that the team will perform at its optimum level to win the Championship trophy. TT (have) won the championship trophy over the last six years and look forward to retaining its championship title.”

Faria will be assisted in coaching duties by Fabian De France, Nicholas Washington, Johnann Lovell and Anthony Celestine, while Dion Marchan was named the manager, with Brendan Victor and Natalia Narine-Suite set to serve as chaperones.

Trinidad and Tobago team

8-and-Under Girls: Katelon Leera, Zahara Anthony, Sarai Giddings, Athalia Giddings.

8-and-Under Boys: Micah Alexander, Zakai Victor, Eli Edwards, Imran Khan.

9-10 Girls: Taylor Marchan, Zalayhar Lewis, Zara Persico, Marena Martinez.

9-10 Boys: Kyle Leera, Aidan Mayers, Jeremiah Mahabir, Chad Baboolal.

11-12 Girls: Netania Edwards, Harmoni Nelson, Alyssa Reid, Asia-Marie Pouchet.

11-12 Boys: Jonathan Sambrano, Aaron Colthrust, Mackay Burgess, Joshua Sambrano.

13-14 Girls: Keryn Burke, Isabella Mendoza, Anya Davis, Toni Yates.

13-14 Boys: Quillon Leera, Christiano Rivas, Isiah Alexander, Jannai Applewhite.

15-17 Girls: Ananda Maharaj, Daniella Blackman, Marilyn Moses, Chazanne Charles.

15-17 Boys: Keishawn Daniel, Levi Smith, Nathan Pascall, Peter Trepte.

