49 selected for NACAC Champs

NAAATT has selected a forty-nine member contingent for the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Under-18 and Under-23 Championships to be held in Costa Rica from July 21-23.
In 2021, the competition was held across three age-categories U-18, U-20 and U-23 respectively. However, the 2023 edition will only feature two categories, with the U-23 category having been expanded to include 18 and 19-year-old athletes, who would have competed previously in the U-20 category.
All of the junior athletes selected will compete at the 2023 NGC-Republic Bank National Junior Championships being held at the recently-refurbished Hasely Crawford Stadium, today and tomorrow.