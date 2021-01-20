A TOTAL of 71 horses were declared yesterday to compete in seven events, on the second round of the Arima Race Club’s 2021 Season, when horse racing continues on Saturday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
Bella Riva, one of the stars of last season, will be in the spotlight in the penultimate event around 4 p.m. The 2019 Champion Juvenile, who won the Trinidad & Tobago Breeders Classic on Boxing Day (December 26) after finishing in the top three in all three legs of the Triple Crown, will have six challengers in the modified benchmark handicap for 80-60 rated horses.
Desert Dancer, who beat Bella Riva when she made her turf debut on New Year’s Day, and News Flash, a winner of his last three outings last year, are also involved in this 1,350-metre affair.
Golden D’Or, who placed in the first two legs of last year’s Triple Crown before completing the series with a fifth-placed effort in the Trinidad Derby last November, will be in action in the race before. Six 60-40 rated horses were declared to tackle the Jamaican-bred four-year-old over 1,750 metres at 3.15 p.m. First post is 12.30 p.m.
Here are the runners, weights and riders:
RACE 1 – 12.30 - NATIVE-BRED 4 Y.O. & OVER MAIDENS – 1350 Metres - $12,650. 1. BABY GIRL 54 Romario Hernandez; 2. CON TE PARTIRO 54 S. Balroop; 3. SHE WBO ON TIME 54 O. Mohammed; 4. THE SPOKESMAN 57 K. Balgobin; 5. SWEET WORD 54 Rico Hernandez; 6. MIGHTY VEGAS 57 N. Samaroo; 7. GUNS N’ ROSES 57 D. Blackman; 8. RED KNUCKLES 54 R. Jadoo; 9. FULFILL 57 R. Balgobin; 10. PERFECT SAINT 54 J. Boodramsingh.
RACE 2 – 1.10 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 30 & LOWER – 1500 Metres (TURF) - $12,650. 1. NO MORE REGRETS 56.5 S. Rodrigo; 2. GOLDFORFREE 53 A. Poon; 3. TRUSTY ROSE 52.5 N. Samaroo; 4. PRINCESS ALEX 58.5 O. Mohammed; 5. PROUD VANESSA 57 K. Santo; 6. REDHOTFILLYPEPPER 54 Rico Hernandez; 7. JOSEPH 57 J. Boodramsingh; 8. INFORTHEGLORY 57.5 L. Seecharan Jr; 9. VERSES 56.5 K. Khelawan; 10. DESERT GRASS 52 S. Balroop.
RACE 3 – 1.50 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 50-35 - 1100 Metres (TURF) - $12,650. 1. MARKET LEADER 57 R. Ali; 2. APRIL THE TWELVETH 54.5 T. Phillips; 3. MARCONI 54.5 O. Mohammed; 4. LADY BIRD 53 B. Boodramsingh; 5. PAWAN PUTRA 56.5 N. Samaroo; 6. TROVATORE 57 K. Santo; 7. WANG CHUNG 56.5 K. Khelawan; 8. AWESOME ANGEL 53 R. Jadoo.
RACE 4 – 2.35 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 45-30 – 1600 Metres (TURF) - $12,650. 1. COMANDANTE 54 R. Jadoo; 2. REPRISAL 53 K. Santo; 3. CP JET 57.5 L. Seecharan Jr; 4. SENTEBALE (RES 2) 58.5 D. Khelawan; 5. SEXY EYES 57.5 O. Mohammed; 6. UNSETTLED 58 S. Rodrigo; 7. PRINCE GEORGE 57 N. Samaroo; 8. JULIE (RES 1) 58.5 J. Boodramsingh; 9. ATALANTA 57 T. Phillips; 10. MAN OF TOMORROW 57.5 Romario Hernandez; 11. UNO MAS 56.5 T. Phillips; 12. ZHALIANG (RES 3) 58.5 Prayven Badrie; 13. SMOOTH SAILING 58 Rico Hernandez; 14. MANO 57 S. Balroop; 15. OSAKA 54 A. Poon.
RACE 5 – 3.15 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 60-45 – 1750 Metres - $16,110. 1. STAR OF WONDER 57 R. Ali; 2. INTEGRITY 56.5 O. Mohammed; 3. SPRING VALLEY 56.5 T. Phillips; 4. PONTIUS PILATE 55 R. Jadoo; 5. CHINTA 57 Rico Hernandez; 6. GOLDEN D’OR 56.5 K. Santo; 7. AMERICAN TRAVELLER 56.5 J. Boodramsingh.
RACE 6 – 3.55 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 80-60 – 1350 Metres - $16,110. 1. MAFIA MAN 51.5 T. Phillips; 2. DESERT DANCER 57 O. Mohammed; 3. LEONARDO ANGEL 53.5 N. Samaroo; 4. NEWS FLASH 54.5 R. Ali; 5. SUNSET CLOUD 53.5 Rico Hernandez; 6. BELLA RIVA 52.5 B. Boodramsingh; 7. SIGNAL NOTE 51.5 R. Jadoo.
RACE 7 – 4.40 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 40-25 – 1200 Metres - $12,650. 1. HURRICANE BREEZE 47 A. Poon; 2. PRINCE CONNOR 50 Rico Hernandez; 3. PRICE ALERT 58.5 D. Khelawan; 4. STROKE OF LUCK 50 B. Boodramsingh; 5. UNSETTLED HEART 54.5 R. Jadoo; 6. ROAD RAGE 55.5 L. Seecharan Jr; 7. TIZ SHOW TIME 54 Prayven Badrie; 8. PASSIONATE 49.5 K. Santo; 9. MANOS ARIBA 54 K. Razack; 10. DANCING SUN 58.5 S. Balroop; 11. FORTUNE TELLER 54.5 J. Boodramsingj; 12. RED CASINO 55 T. Phillips; 13. LADY HAMILTON 56 N. Samaroo; 14. WHY KAPALUA 57 O. Mohammed.