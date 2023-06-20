8 ‘ping pong’ players for CAC Games

OVERSEAS-based Rheann Chung, Khaleel Asgarali and Derron Douglas are among eight players representing Trinidad and Tobago in table tennis in the CAC (Central American and Caribbean) Games, serving off today in El Salvador.
Chung, who qualified the Pan American Games a few days ago in Peru, will be accompanied on the women’s team by Imani Edwards-Taylor, Ambika Sitram and Chloe Fraser, just back from a nine-month training stint in France.
United States-based players Asgarali and Douglas will play alongside Aaron Wilson and Yuvraaj Dookram. Wilson defeated both Dookram and Douglas en route to the title in the Silver Bowl Championships two weeks ago.
It was the first tournament at home for the teenaged Douglas since he reached the semi-finals of last year’s edition in August.
Former national champ Dookram returned to major competition after an absence of four years in November and reached the quarter-finals of “Nationals.”
The top-ranked player of 2016 and ’17 went on win the trials from Wilson early this season to earn selection for the CAC qualifying tournament as well as the Caribbean Championships in March.
In addition to also playing in these tournaments, Edwards-Taylor and Fraser also flew the red, white and black flag in the Caribbean Youth Championship. Fraser, who earned three “Caribbean” silver medals in the U-15 division, reached the semis when she last played at home -- in Silver Bowl in August.
Edwards-Taylor, the Under-19 bronze-medallist, has been the runner in all four major open tournaments—both Silver Bowl events, Nationals, Classified Championships -- since the sport resumed after a pandemic hiatus of close to three years.
Sitram, who returned after more than three years in “Nationals”, won “Classified” for her first major crown in April.
Chung is the most successful female player to ever emerge from T&T and her long list of accomplishments include being crowned Caribbean singles champion on five occasions and securing the bronze medal in the Latin American Championships in 2014. The France-based 38-year-old will compete in the Pan Am Games in late October in Chile.
Aaron Edwards and Dave Williams will be coaching the T&T players during the seven-day tournament, while Dr Shellyanne Wilson, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Association, is the manager.