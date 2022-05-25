THERE will be as many as eight events on a local card for the first time in five months when horse racing continues on Monday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
The Indian Arrival Day programme will contain the most races since there were also eight events when last season ended with the December 27 Boxing Day holiday card.
The feature attraction will be the Guineas, which returns to its usual place on the calendar after being contested on Republic Day and in mid-November, respectively, the last two years.
With last year being the exception, this 1,800-metre contest is the opening leg of the prestigious Triple Crown, which will also contain the Midsummer Classic and Trinidad Derby Stakes in the second half of the season.
Spearheading the field of seven locally-bred three-year-olds for the Grade One contest is Crown Prince, who trotted up by eight lengths in the Royal Colours Classic six weeks ago, having prevailed in the St James/St Ann’s Stakes in his only other outing to close out last season.
John O’ Brien has four of the six runners as Soca Harmony, who placed second in both those races, two-time turf winner Princess Aruna and Magical World will also represent in the champion trainer.
The others in the field for the $50,000 contest are two-time winner and “Royal Colours” fourth Top Of The Game, and Color Of Sacrifice, who was withdrawn from his intended first start on May 14. The Guineas is the sixth event on the card, with post time set for 3.25 p.m.
The tenth round of the Arima Race Club’s 2022 Season is set to get under way from noon.
Here are the runners,
weights and riders:
RACE 1 – 12.00 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 45-30 – 1750 Metres - $13,915. 1. MANO 56.5 N. Samaroo; 2. WHY KAPALUA 56 A. Poon; 3. TITAN 56.5 B. Boodramsingh; 4. FINISHING TOUCH 57 D. Khelawan; 5. DAVINDRA 47.5 K. Razack; 6. PURE STRIKE 54.5 J. Boodramsingh.
RACE 2 – 12.40 - WEST INDIAN-BRED 4 Y.O. & OVER MAIDENS – 1100 Metres - $13,915. 1. THUNDERBIRD 52 T. Phillips; 2. ZELDA 49 K. Razack; 3. COMANDANTE 57 R. Jadoo; 4. D’HUMMINGBIRD 49 D. Blackman; 5. BREAKTHROUGH 49 R. Balgobin; 6. COUNTRY SIGN 49 B. Boodramsingh; 7. PERFECT SCORE 49 J. Boodramsingh.
RACE 3 – 1.20 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 35 & LOWER – 1100 Metres (TURF) - $13,915. 1. CACTUS TREASURE 57 D. Khelawan; 2. THE SPOKESMAN 55.5 N. Samaroo; 3. INFORTHEGLORY 56 R. Balgobin; 4. PRICE ALERT 54.5 T. Phillips; 5. SMOKING HEELS 54.5 J. Boodramsingh; 6. LAMBADA 52.5 B. Boodramsingh; 7. PURE PLEASURE 55.5 R. Jadoo; 8. DANCING SUN 55.5 A. Poon.
RACE 4 – 2.05 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 40-25 – 1600 Metres (TURF) - $14,415. 1. MMIDNIGHT LOVER 50 B. Boodramsingh; 2. THE BIG SAINT 52.5 O. Mohammed; 3. PROUD VANESSA 53.5 R. Balgobin; 4. FEEL THE HEAT 57 R. Jadoo; 5. SCHWARZENEGGER 51.5 T. Phillips; 6. SHAREEF 50 K. Razack; 7. ATTA GIRL SILVY 54.5 A. Poon; 8. PRINCESS ALEX 54 D. Khelawan; 9. PERFECT SAINT 55 J. Boodramsingh.
RACE 5 – 2.45 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 25 & LOWER – 1200 Metres - $13,915. 1. CON TE PARTIRO 55.5 N. Flavenney; 2. TRUSTY ROSE 58 O. Mohammed; 3. GOLDFORFREE 52 J. Boodramsingh; 4. KOBE 54.5 R. Jadoo; 5. LADY HAMILTON 56 T. Phillips; 6. MAN ON FIRE 52 A. Poon; 7. FULFILL 52 B. Boodramsingh.
RACE 6 – 3.25 - GUINEAS (GRADE I) – WEST INDIAN-BRED 3 Y.O. – 1800 Metres - $50,000. 1. CROWN PRINCE 57 B. Boodramsingh; 2. SOCA HARMONY 54 A. Poon; 3. MAGICAL WORLD 54 R. Balgobin; 4. COLOR OF SCARIFICE 57 D. Khelawan; 5. PRINCESS ARUNA 54 N. Samaroo; 7. TOP OF THE GAME 54 R. Jadoo.
RACE 7 – 4.05 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 70-55 – 1600 Metres (TURF) - $17,710. 1. LEONARDO ANGEL 56 R. Balgobin; 2. PAWAN PUTRA 58.5 N. Samaroo; 3. PATTA PATTA 53 A. Poon; 4. COUP D’ETAT 52.5 T. Phillips; 5. CP JET 49.5 O. Mohammed; 6. FAST’N’FURIOUS 53.5 J. Boodramsingh; 7. COOL CAT 58.5 D. Khelawan; 8. MARVEL VIGOR 50 R. Jadoo.
RACE 8 – 4.50 - MODIFIED BENCHMARK HANDICAP – RATED 50-35 – 1100 Metres (TURF) - $14,415. 1. MANOS ARIBA 56 J. Boodramsingh; 2. MAFIA MAN 57 R. Jadoo; 3. TWITTER KING 56.5 N. Mohammed; 4. UNO MAS 55 T. Phillips; 5. MAHA RAJA 57 O. Mohammed; 6. PASSIONATE 57.5 A. Poon; 7. MARKET LEADER 57 R. Balgobin; 8. ALANI 53 K. Razack; 9. SEXY EYES 57 D. Khelawan; 10. GAME CHANGER 58.5 B. Boodramsingh; 11. PRINCE CONNOR 56 N. Samaroo.