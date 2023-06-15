800 PRs for Cumberbatch, Landeau

Nathan Cumberbatch produced a personal record (PR) in Washington, USA, on Wednesday, to win the Brooks PR Invitational high school boys’ 800 metres event.
The Shorewood High School student returned a time of one minute, 48.20 seconds. Another Trinidad and Tobago athlete, Druid Hills High School student Sanaa Frederick was sixth in the high school girls’ 100m in 11.66 seconds.
Nicholas Landeau clocked a PR in Watford, England, the T&T middle distance runner getting home in 1:48.25 for seventh spot in the BMC Gold Standard Races men’s 800m.
Landeau was golden on Sunday, completing his two laps of the track in 1:49.16 to win the Stretford edition of the BMC Gold Standard Races 800.
At the Hungarian Grand Prix, in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Michelle Lee-Ahye finished third in the women’s 100m in a wind-aided 11.16 seconds.
The T&T sprinter was sixth in the 200 in a windy 23.95.
Keshorn Walcott threw 83.12 metres for fourth spot in the men’s javelin at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, on Tuesday.
The 2012 Olympic champion opened with the 83.12 effort. He followed up at 79.44, before fouling in the third round. Walcott threw 79.72 and 78.92 in rounds four and five, respectively, and then fouled his final effort.
Czech Republic’s 2021 Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch struck gold with a world-leading 89.51m throw. Finland’s Oliver Helander was second at 87.32, with third spot going to Germany’s reigning European champion Julian Weber (85.82).
At the JAAA All Comers Meet #4, in Jamaica, last Saturday, Dorian Charles topped the boys’ under-20 400m hurdles field in a personal best 52.75 seconds. Roshane Symister was fourth in the boys’ under-20 400m in 48.92. And Judah Taylor finished fourth in his section and 18th overall in the men’s 100 in a personal best 10.57.