DERRON DOUGLAS and Chloe Fraser are among nine players leaving today to represent Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean Youth Table Tennis Championships.
Action will be taking place in the under-15 and 19 categories from Friday until next week Wednesday in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Just two girls are making the trip and both Fraser and Jordan Thong will be competing in the younger age-group.
The boys’ equivalent team consists of Malik Gopaul, Josiah Joseph, Ethan Ramcharan and Sekel McIntosh. Douglas, Samuel Humphreys and Ameer Mohammed will be flying the red, white and black flag in the under-19 division.
Gabriel John and Gopaul were selected automatically to the under-15 team after being the winner and runner-up, respectively, in the recent Silver Bowl Junior Championships. However, John withdraw, paving the way for three players to earn their tickets from last month’s trials. Joseph was very impressive as the youngster from Power Players Table Tennis Club beat the other five players in a straight round-robin competition.
McIntosh and Ramcharan both won three times to compete the team. Fraser and Douglas, who are 13 and 17-years-old, respectively, began the season by winning the national under-21 trials and were members of the national senior team which competed in the Caribbean Championships two months ago in Cuba.
The Tobagonian Douglas was the listed at No, 4 in the country after the last major open tournament took place at the end of 2019.
Fraser, who ended last year by winning the under-15 title in an open-gender tournament in Florida, USA, was just 11-years-old at the time and she was already ranked seventh.
Edwards’ brothers, Aaron and Andrew, will be coaching the team in the tournament, while Fraser’s mother Leah is the manager. Action will begin with team events on Friday and Saturday and doubles and singles will follow.