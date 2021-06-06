Ryan Telfer

PRESSING FORWARD: Trinidad and Tobago’s Ryan Telfer, left, tries to make some headway against the dogged Bahamas defence during Saturday’s CONCACAF Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying Group F match at the Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas. —Photo: BAHAMAS ATHLETICS/KERMIT TAYLOR

Saturday’s goalless draw against the Bahamas is a “call to reality” for Trinidad and Tobago’s football. That’s the view of one former national coach as the post-mortems begin following the national team’s exit from Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying at the first stage.

Terry Fenwick’s charges will go into their final Group F match against already qualified St Kitts and Nevis tomorrow with nothing but pride to play for after their failure to beat a Bahamian team that had conceded 15 goals in their previous three matches.

And following Saturday’s match, Fenwick was left ruing the difference in approach between his men and their hosts.

“I’ve got to hand it to Bahamas. They had a game plan, they wore their hearts on their sleeves, they fought for every ball,” Fenwick said in a post-match media conference.

“If you don’t score at this level, teams can come back and bite you and I thought that’s what they did. Bahamas showed a lot of pride and passion, played for their country and the chances that we missed I think were glaring,”

Clayton Morris, speaking as a former national player and captain, was also concerned with the level of commitment the T&T players showed in comparison to their opponents.

“From the time the game started, the players lacked the motivation and drive. Given the nature of the game as a former player, I didn’t get that feeling the team had the right drive, focus, the right mentality and approach for a game of that nature,” he told the Express.

“That team (Bahamas) was playing for pride. You playing against a team playing for pride, you supposed to have more pride because you have more at stake. We were supposed to come with energy and enthusiasm ...It had to start with that personality and attitude. Somebody has to stand up and be counted as the leader.”

For former national men’s and women’s senior team coach Jamaal Shabazz however, Saturday’s result was about more than what didn’t happen on Saturday. “We in the Caribbean have false notions of what it is to qualify for a World Cup,” he said.

“We qualified for a World Cup in 2005 and there were certain things in place and when you look at this campaign and the state of Trinidad and Tobago’s football in terms of the need to rebuild, nobody should be shedding no crocodile tears. It will be easy for the nation to lynch Terry Fenwick and personally, I will feel no pity for him. However, all of us in football must take a collective responsibility of bringing the game to this damnation. Me first.”

Explaining why the football community should shoulder some of the blame, Shabazz added: “The in-fighting from the different groups and stakeholders in football has been nothing short of gang war. Men have assassinated each others’ characters because different stakeholders have not been able to work together post Jack Warner.”

As for what should happen next, Shabazz had two suggestions. The first was for Englishman Fenwick.

“When the females performed badly under me as head coach and I realised I could get no more out of them what did I do? I resigned. Is there not that honour from the current head coach? He comes from a country with the Westminster system that is a bastion for resignations and taking responsibility. Who should know better than the son of Sir Winston Churchill?”

The second suggestion was for the normalisation committee currently running the affairs of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association.

“I want to see more consultation between the normalisation committee and the stakeholders in football. If they were so good by themselves at running football they would have been involved decades ago, so, utilise the expertise of the same (Keith) Look Loy (former technical director), Corneals, Dr (Alvin) Hendersons and even Kenwyne Jones in this rebuilding process.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A CALL TO REALITY

A CALL TO REALITY

Saturday’s goalless draw against the Bahamas is a “call to reality” for Trinidad and Tobago’s football. That’s the view of one former national coach as the post-mortems begin following the national team’s exit from Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying at the first stage.

Super League loses Gary Prescott

The Trinidad and Tobago Super League (TTSL) yesterday sent condolences to Prisons Football Club following the death of assistant coach Gary Prescott.

In a release yesterday, TTSL president Clayton Morris said: “I had the opportunity while conducting the UTT/MSP Futsal Outreach programme at the Youth Training Centre (YTC), to experience first-hand his true qualities. With his gentle, yet firm manner, he maintained control of the youngsters and as Prisons FC head coach Anderson Veronique said, (he was a) very, very capable assistant coach.”

Medvedev sets up quarters showdown against Tsitsipas

Daniil Medvedev eased through to the French Open quarter-finals with a comprehensive 6-2, 6-1, 7-5 victory over Cristian Garin, to set up an intriguing last eight showdown against fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Medvedev had suffered four consecutive opening-round defeats at Roland Garros ahead of this year’s showpiece, but his new-found love affair with the Parisian clay continued as he eased to a straight-sets win over the Chilean.

Golden swim for Carter

Golden swim for Carter

Top local swimmer Dylan Carter produced his most impressive performance in the Mare Nostrum series when he splashed to gold yesterday in Barcelona.

The current First Citizens Sportsman of the Year followed up his second place in the 100 metres backstroke on Saturday with victory yesterday in the 50m backstroke.

Where to bark

Where to bark

So wait, Terry Fenwick is to blame for this?

That seems to be the general reaction in the aftermath of Saturday evening’s goalless draw with the Bahamas in Nassau which ended this country’s Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign even before tomorrow’s final preliminary group game against St Kitts/Nevis.