‘A Caribbean man’

DAVID JOHN-WILLIAMS has been described as a pioneering, purpose-driven, passionate, patriot. Calypsonians sang in his honour and colleagues yesterday spoke of his love for Naparima College, his W Connection FC, his family, and Trinidad and Tobago.
The former Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) president was laid to rest yesterday. John-Williams, 59, died last Friday, after ailing for some time.
Colleagues and well-wishers paid tribute to the big man of local football, whose rise from a fete match football team organiser saw him elevate to the highest office in local football, when he helmed the TTFA from 2015-’19. It was during John-Williams’ term that the TTFA’s Home of Football was constructed.
Through his very successful W Connection FC, John-Williams was one of the pioneers of the Trinidad and Tobago Pro League from its 1999 inception, and also was the main force behind the construction of the TTFA’s Home of Football project. The HoF was officially opened in November 2019, when FIFA president Gianni Infantino and CONCACAF president and FIFA vice-president Victor Montagliani were among the guests.
Many tributes were made as persons spoke of his love for family, especially his daughter Renee John-Williams.
A businessman and contractor, John-Williams converted W Connection from a fete match football team into this country’s most successful professional club, winning 31 major championships, including five T&T Pro League Championships and three Caribbean Club Championship titles. Among his few unrealised ambitions was winning a CONCACAF Club Championship and achieving a Caribbean Professional Football League.
John-Williams’ close friend David Martin spoke of John-Williams’ first loves, when delivering the eulogy. “David loved W Connection. He loved W Connection and he loved his family,” Martin said. “And his patriotism extended to the Caribbean. His own football club was a callaloo of Caribbean citizens.”
Stubborn and purposeful, John-Williams was described as go-getter. “David had the ability not gifted to many, to create a vision, a dream, and transform it into a reality,” added Martin. “He took the brand of a fete match-playing sports club and created the most decorated local professional football club in over 20 years; leading one ESPN commentator to remark that W Connection was the big, little club in CONCACAF.”
Martin continued: “When he latched on to an idea, you could love him or hate him, but you couldn’t ignore him.” Martin also announced that FIFA, UEFA, CFU, CONCACAF and the TTFA, had all paid tribute to John-Williams.
“David was keenly interested and supported local culture,” noted Martin. “This patriot of a man...some who are older will remember, put on several successful calypso productions. Even giving financial support to some calypso tents.”
John-Williams was said to be strongly touched by social issues and committed to supporting the Point Fortin area. As a lover of culture and calypso also, he would probably have appreciatedhis final send-off. Paying tribute, calypsonian Cro Cro did a rendition of “Memories”, a signature song of the Mighty Sparrow.
“Dear David, I’ll always remember, when ah broken and can’t pay, David always dey. Happily, bubbly, he used to help everybody.” Cro Cro sang, “Dear David, I’ll always remember, when ah was broken and didn’t have ah cent, he help me open the calypso tent. Happily, bubbly, He used to help everybody.” Cro Cro ended by stating: “The worst thing (to) ever happen in June. David John-Williams, gone too soon.”