A different standard

It wasn’t the first time I had seen it, but it just seemed more relevant with all that’s going on at this time. No, not the politically-poisoned assertion of protest action reflecting a lack of patriotism — Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan’s one-eyed view of the world is sadly commonplace — but the relentless campaign by all concerned with West Indies cricket at an official level that, with the defence of the men’s World T20 title about to start on Saturday, we should all be pushing a “good vibes” head over Kieron Pollard’s side.
Complete nonsense of course because, among other considerations, it presumes two things. One, that a rising tide of positive messages from fans and media alike will lift the players beyond what would normally be expected in a format of the game to which they seem to gravitate naturally, especially when it comes to a global tournament.
Two, that anything other than the positive messaging calls your “West Indianness” into question, as if an insistence on transparency and accountability or an attempt to offer critical analysis equates to trying to sabotage the regional side’s impending campaign.
And what of Chris Gayle’s latest nonsensical utterances, this time in the direction of Sir Curtly Ambrose? Well, all that needs to be said is the Covid-19 bubble which now envelops these cricketing occasions is merely a second, outer layer to the delusional world in which many of these global sporting superstars and indeed other public personalities exist.
It doesn’t end there though, for Cricket West Indies’ Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams, usually as pragmatic as any pragmatist can get, is saying we should not read anything into the timing of CWI’s review of selection policy.
So the former West Indies captain wants us to believe that the consistent and widespread outcry over the clear inconsistencies in selection and fitness policies for the World T20 squad and reserve quartet has nothing to do with this latest initiative.
Really, Jimmy? Then again, it’s all about toeing the party line, about singing the “good vibes” song when legitimate queries remain unanswered.
In chastising a journalist last Tuesday for his consistently critical line of questioning in relation to team selection, Pollard’s riposte included a reference to media supporting the team. No doubt there are many who will agree with the skipper’s position that, especially on the eve of a major competition, it is the duty of all interested parties, including the media, to rally round the West Indies.
For that warped sense of thinking which reduces the role of presumably independent journalism to nothing more than jingoistic flag-waving and cheerleading, we in the sports media must take some of the blame because too many of us, myself included, are either full-fledged fans of the sports and personalities we cover or occasionally lapse into that type of unprofessional conduct based on particular circumstances.
Which brings me back to that National Flag on the front yard of a home on Jubilee Street in Aranjuez. It immediately evoked memories of November 19, 1989 and the long countdown to that decisive final World Cup football qualifier for the 1990 finals in Italy.
As manager of the sports desk at the Trinidad Guardian newspaper at that time, I must readily confess to joining in the collective gulping of Kool-Aid flavoured with endless positivity to the extent that anything resembling the merest hint of concern, either with the team’s readiness or the over-selling of tickets for the game against the United States, was dismissively cast aside.
I can even recall my reaction to Trinidad and Tobago Football Association general secretary Jack Warner and president Peter O’Connor being seen marching purposefully into the office of Editor-in-Chief Therese Mills on the day a story with some sort of negative connotation was published in the news pages in the week leading up to the game at the National Stadium (now the Hasely Crawford Stadium).
“Oh jeezanages,” I thought. “They go take away our press passes for the game!” It was a shallow, superficial reaction based on seeing Trinidad Express senior sportswriter David Brewster denied media accreditation for the May, 1987 light-heavyweight world title fight between Leslie Stewart, the “Laventille Tiger,” and defending champion Marvin “Pops” Johnson because the fight promoters were upset that Brewster highlighted South African connections (this was still in the time of Apartheid) involving the officials for the fight, also at the National Stadium.
We may fall down on the job often, but there is still a standard by which independent media must be measured. Kowtowing to administrators and big-name players and personalities falls way below that standard.