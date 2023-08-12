AFTER a Carnival-styled beach ceremony on Friday at the Heritage Park, Pigeon Point, the Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) is now done and dusted.
From the 2018 vision of the bid team of three young women —Kwanieze John, Chanelle Young and Rheeza Grant led by former Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee president Brian Lewis and current TTOC general secretary Annette Knot—all the way through to its exotic conclusion on Friday, the magnitude of achieving hosting rights for the junior multi-sports Games and the impacts and benefits thereof, will be a matter to be reviewed and analysed over the coming days and weeks.
But as far as several participating athletes and at least one Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) official were concerned, this seventh edition of the CYG was an experience to treasure and created lifelong-lasting memories.
During the beach volleyball competition at the Black Rock Beach Facility, last week, CGF vice-president Chris Jenkins extolled the virtues of the games in Tobago.
“It is a beautiful island. It is like paradise...Loving it...Everybody has made us feel really welcome. We are having a fantastic time and what I really appreciate is the warmth and friendship with all the athletes, with everyone who lives here. It has just been fantastic,” said Jenkins.
Jenkins added the great thing about the CYG was bringing together of the Commonwealth youth.
“Sometimes it is the first time they have travelled overseas and they’re mixing together, meeting each other and the greatest thing about the Commonwealth is its diversity, its inclusion, bringing different cultures together, different people, mixing it all up,” he surmised. “So it has been a fantastic experience, and the legacy we are going to have on this games both in Trinidad and Tobago is just going to be fantastic.”
Jenkins summed up the vision they were sold by the bid team this way: “There was a dream that was painted of what these Games would be like. And it is a dream come true. Absolutely fantastic games!”
South African rugby sevens player Luan Giliomee appreciated the difference in weather. “Tobago is really nice. It is winter now in our country, so we’re cold there but here it is tropical and warm so it is nice.”
Despite the intense competition at the Shaw Park outdoor field, his manager/coach Marius Willem Schoeman said their experience in Tobago justified the tagline “the friendly games”.
Scotland’s beach volleyballer Sasha Clegg-Mckeow also described the Tobago experience as “great.”
“It is really great to be part of an event like this. Tobago is a gorgeous island it is great to see new places and meet new people. Amazing!” she declared.
England’s Daisy Boardman said: “It is a crazy experience to be in the Caribbean, enjoying the weather while playing such high-level matches. We are meeting people from all around the world!”
And in their post-match interview, Australia’s winning rugby sevens women’s team said, almost in unison: “We love the island,” before breaking out in a chant fashioned for the local team, “TTO, TTO, TTO!”