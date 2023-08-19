Even after the sun had set on Trinbago 2023, one team remained on the National Cycling Velodrome track at Couva getting competition ready—Malaysia.
Fresh from battle at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG), where they collected two silver and two bronze medals, the Malaysians are preparing for the UCI World Junior Championships. The Championships ride off from August 23-27 at the Velódromo Alcides Nieto Patiño in Cali, Colombia.
Team coach Muhammad Zamani bin Mustarudin said his team felt at home in Trinidad and Tobago, where the weather is similar to Malaysia. It’s his second stint at CYG, following a visit to the Bahamas in 2017.
Before leaving for Colombia on Friday, he gave Trinidad and Tobago—and especially the Velodrome —his stamp of approval. The venue is one of the national facilities managed by the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT).
The Velodrome also doubles as a UCI (International Cycling Union) Continental Development satellite centre, which supports the development of athletes, mechanics and coaches through regional programmes and educational activities.
“For me, ‘A’ Grade,” bin Mustarudin said. “For the track, in the hotel, everything is great for me. Like the [velodrome] facility, easy to [book]. I find the [SporTT contacts], and then easy, I just WhatsApp and then I give the date, how long I want to use the track, easy. And that’s good for me.”
The coach, himself a former cyclist, described the velodrome’s 250m Shuermann wooden cycling track as “fast”, “smooth” and “very good”.
He said the combination of the conditions, competition and the general atmosphere of the country provided a big boost for his team.
“I’m happy with my riders, and then this place...this place give[s] me the good, good result for me,” he explained. “I love Trinidad. Because [some things are the] same way...with my country, Malaysia.”
The strategic location means his team should arrive in Colombia in good spirits and ready for “World Juniors” competition.