A house for Mr Quow

The Division of Settlements on Friday awarded Tobago’s international track star Renny Quow keys to his very own home at Plymouth, while at the same time distributing $9.2 million in home improvement grants to over 600 families.
The distribution took place at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex. Quarter-miler Quow is a World Championships silver and bronze medallist, World Indoor bronze medallist and Pan Am Games gold medallist among other achievements, and he said he was humbled by the gesture.
“You just have to be patient and things would come in the end, so your know hard work paid off. I still have stuff to do. This this is just inspiration to just help me keep going you know. To the young people out there, keep fighting, you know life is hard, it’s tough but you know we have to keep fighting and believing in ourselves and don’t give up.
“The worst thing you can do is give up because you never know what you can do, you know, so keep trying but don’t ever give up,” Quow said.
It was discovered last year during walkabouts by the Progressive Democratic Patriots, before the December 6 THA elections, that the family was residing in a dilapidated home in Darrell Spring, Tobago. His mother Estella Quow said their new home was a dream come true.
“Well I’m overwhelmed because is many years he has been doing this and he does not want to give up and he keeps doing it,” she said.
Settlements Secretary Ian Pollard said, after the THA was informed about the living conditions of the Quow family, they had to act. “The gentlemen who have actually brought Renny Quow to where he is today, the Franklyn brothers Gerard and Wade Franklyn his track trainers, they came to my office seeking assistance for Mr Quow and his family.
“At 11:59 a.m. I called the chief secretary, explained to him the situation and a decision was made that the family must be awarded a home. That is performance,” Pollard said.
The town house is to be fully ready by July. The presentation to the Quow family took place during the Division of Settlements distribution of grants. Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said he knew what it was to live at a home in need of improvements.
“Because as a high school student I was too embarrassed to take friends home. My home wasn’t nice enough, it wasn’t completed and it wasn’t until I became an adult I realised that is a Tobago story, that I wasn’t unique in that regard. In fact you are listening to a chief secretary that was famously criticised for living downstairs his parents house and what we experience as Tobagonians when it comes to home ownership and the struggles that we experience to get our homes together and get our homes completed — many people are not able to complete their homes until post retirement. That is something we have to fix,” Augustine said.